10 Dad Moments and Wins That Took Things to the Next Level

Dads are the original kings of corny jokes, backyard science experiments, and wildly unnecessary DIY projects. But sometimes, they go above and beyond. So far beyond, in fact, that their antics become legendary.

  • There are these spiky caterpillars that are common where I grew up. They’re poisonous and painful if you touch one.
    I was riding my bike in the driveway, and I ran one over. My dad saw, and he warned me that the acid in their spikes would flatten my bike tire. I didn’t believe him, and I ran over a few more to spite him.
    Then the next day, I was astonished to find my tire was flat! I told my mom and my brother, and they were astonished. When dad got home from work, I was telling him about my tire.
    I told him he was right, and I had even been warning my neighbors and friends about running them over, so they didn’t have to fix their tires too. He starts crying, laughing and admitted he let the air out of my tire. © WaitOkay / Reddit
  • My dad once sent me a text that just said: “Your mother has left me.” Turned out she had gone to the cinema with her friend, and he wanted me to ring him because he was bored. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • We were at Disneyland. It was raining and everyone got covered, but we insisted on finding Mickey Mouse.
    When we finally saw him, my dad couldn’t let the chance slip. He ran to him, screaming like crazy, “Mickey! Mickey!” That’s when he slipped and fell next to a warning sign on the floor that displayed: “Beware: slippery surface.”
  • My dad says the proudest moment of his life was when I was seven, and we were at the beach in Mexico. He and his friend were sitting down by the water and told me to go up to the house and get the cooler. It was a big cooler and me being seven really struggled to drag it through the sand. My dad says it was the moment he realized his training was working. © mashington14 / Reddit
  • We were completely broke in 1979, and I was obsessed with Star Wars. My dad built and painted a wooden x-wing fighter with a real glass canopy and red lights that lit up for me. Honestly, no toy has ever come close. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My dad’s sitting outside listening to music, reading the newspaper, making the Tommy Lee Jones face. He put on some alternative station to be different or something.
    Anyway, I walk by to do something, and he folds the paper back, looks at me and goes, “Zack, have you ever heard this music?” I go, “What?” Like, is he serious? “It’s the alternative to rock.” © Coolguyzack / Reddit
  • My dad moved up to the city I’m living in to be able to spend more time with me. He doesn’t bug me or anything, just asks if he can stop by for 15 minutes, and chat. And he always mows the lawn for me.
    This last time, he brought over bread mix and a soup recipe for me to make for us. I know he did it, so I would feel less guilty about him mowing when I’m perfectly capable. © ohyaycanadaeh / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, I was playing in my grandma’s pool and saw the pool cleaner. I hadn’t learnt to swim yet but decided I needed to touch that thing and just started walking underwater towards it. Apparently my dad was about 100m away and still managed to maintain dad instincts immediately sprinting towards me and dove in to save me in the process badly breaking his toe. © remington_*** / Reddit
  • Whenever I visit my parents and get too lazy to get my key out, so instead I knock. My dad without fail will open the door slightly ajar and ask, “Can I help you?” This has been happening since I was a kid. © remington_*** / Reddit
  • My dad asked me to create a Facebook account for him because one single friend sent him an invite to his email. I made one, and he asked me, “What now?” I said, “You only have one friend, and he doesn’t have any updates, so you are getting the same information about him from Facebook as you would if you didn’t.”
    He never used Facebook again and went back to looking for golf clubs on eBay. © muhshisuh / Reddit

From cringeworthy to heartwarming, these over-the-top dad moments prove one thing, when dads go big, they really go big. Whether they’re trying to embarrass their kids or just creating unforgettable memories, their brand of chaos always leaves a mark.

