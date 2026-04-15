10 Summer Pedicure and Manicure Trends That Will Get Every Compliment on the Beach in 2026

Rosewood nails are the romantic, deeply flattering pedicure shade that is quietly becoming one of the most searched nail colors of summer 2026. This warm, mauve-meets-pink tone looks stunning against every skin tone and delivers a sophisticated, grown-up elegance that works beautifully from beach days straight through to summer evenings out.

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