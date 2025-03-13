12 HR Experts Reveal Job Interview Traps You Might Fall Into

"As a retail manager, I like to observe candidates before the interview officially starts. I let them wait a few minutes while I organize my papers and see how they behave. Do they chat with my employees? Do they browse the products? Or do they stand there glued to their phones?

If they start a conversation, that’s a good sign—it shows they can at least appear extroverted. If they browse, I make a note to ask about it during the interview. If they just stand around doing nothing, that’s not a great sign.

Eye contact is also important. In retail, you have to interact with people, and customers are less likely to trust information from someone who won’t look them in the eye. Being friendly and polite with staff is great, but attitude matters too.

I once had a candidate who spent the entire wait complaining to an employee about everything that annoyed him. That kind of negativity? Not what I want on my team." kingsandkeys / Reddit