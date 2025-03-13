12 HR Experts Reveal Job Interview Traps You Might Fall Into
Job interviews can feel like a test. And some of the biggest challenges aren’t the questions you’re asked—but the hidden traps you don’t even realize you’re stepping into. From the moment you walk through the door, hiring managers are watching, analyzing, and making silent judgments about how you handle unexpected situations.
These small details could be secret deal-breakers that cost you the job. But once you know what to look for, you can avoid these traps and impress your interviewer from the start.
1.
"My very first boss, when I was a teenager, had a unique hiring test.
When applicants came into the restaurant to ask for an application, he would tell them to go back outside, walk around the building, and enter through the kitchen door instead. As they made their way around, he would quickly place a broom across the floor, just inside the back entrance.
If the applicant stepped over the broom and ignored it, they were given an application to fill out—just like everyone else. But if they picked up the broom and placed it with the others, they were hired on the spot. It was a simple but effective way to test initiative and responsibility." rageagainsthegemony / Reddit
2.
"Midway through the interview, I bring in an employee and ask them to give an honest, no-nonsense account of what it’s really like to work here—including the pros, cons, and any challenges. I pay close attention to the candidate’s facial expressions to see their immediate reactions when the more unfiltered details come up. Afterward, I check in with the staff member to get their perspective on how the candidate responded.
Giving a tour is also a great way to gauge a candidate’s comfort level. For example, if I’m hiring for a restaurant position and I take them through the dining room, kitchen, and banquet area, their reactions can be very telling. If someone applying for a line cook position seems uneasy or hesitant in the kitchen, that’s a red flag." brndnstrnr / Reddit
3.
"I purposefully leave questions open-ended. That's the only 'trick' I use. The purpose of an interview isn't for me to get questions answered, it's for the person to convince me they're capable of doing the job and fitting in." trebuchetfight / Reddit
4.
"It’s standard practice in our firm to 'stress-test' candidates to see how they handle criticism. However, it’s not the most effective approach, as it tends to scare away 90% of applicants. Those who stay often tolerate a high-stress environment—one of the reasons I’ve decided to move on soon.
I’ve adapted the process into a critical thinking exercise instead. If a candidate can logically and professionally argue why my criticism is incorrect, they pass. I believe in evaluating their reasoning skills rather than pushing them unnecessarily." thedabking123 / Reddit
5.
"I work in a casual sales position that requires a slightly deeper-than-average understanding of how flavors work together—though nothing too complex. When interviewing candidates, I always ask a fun, offbeat question like, 'If the taste of marshmallows was a feeling, what would it feel like?'
This serves two purposes: first, it helps me see if they can make creative connections between flavors, which is useful for handling difficult customer requests. Second, it gives me a glimpse into their personality and how they think.
Since my team is small—never more than four people, including myself—finding someone who fits well with the group is just as important as their skills. A good personality match helps keep things smooth and prevents unnecessary drama." Kainint / Reddit
6.
"I make them sit in a small room watching a video and leave, then see if they gave the video their full attention or pulled out their phone by reviewing the recording." Fleshbar / Reddit
7.
"I have a few questions that I ask that have no right or wrong answers. The responses help me determine whether the person is simply telling me what they think I want to hear, or genuinely answering the question. This gives me a better sense of the kind of person I’m speaking with." Listener42 / Reddit
8.
"As a retail manager, I like to observe candidates before the interview officially starts. I let them wait a few minutes while I organize my papers and see how they behave. Do they chat with my employees? Do they browse the products? Or do they stand there glued to their phones?
If they start a conversation, that’s a good sign—it shows they can at least appear extroverted. If they browse, I make a note to ask about it during the interview. If they just stand around doing nothing, that’s not a great sign.
Eye contact is also important. In retail, you have to interact with people, and customers are less likely to trust information from someone who won’t look them in the eye. Being friendly and polite with staff is great, but attitude matters too.
I once had a candidate who spent the entire wait complaining to an employee about everything that annoyed him. That kind of negativity? Not what I want on my team." kingsandkeys / Reddit
9.
"I'm testing your personality. Most candidates I hire can give me good answers to all my questions. I'm also looking for a sense of humor, how you carry yourself, what sports and movies you like, etc. to see how well you'll fit in here. If you fit in, you're much more likely to stay, and we're all much less likely to dislike you." Kanotari / Reddit
10.
"My grandfather started a fairly successful business for himself. He said that whenever he considers hiring someone, he takes them out to lunch. If they take more than a minute or two to pick something off the menu, he won't hire them." f***withgolfb*** / Reddit
11.
"Handshake. Grab it and squeeze a tiny bit. If you go in palm down like a princess, or I get a handful of fingers because you can't commit to a handshake, you don't work for us." secretWolfMan / Reddit
12.
"A company I used to work for does all-day interviews with multiple people, and one of them is always a lunch interview. I heard about a guy who would base his entire decision on one thing - whether or not the person he was interviewing tried their food before reaching for salt, pepper, hot sauce, etc. If you didn't try your food first, you didn't get a pass from him."
