12 Ways to Look Put Together With Minimal Effort

Most women want to look stylish and attractive in any life situation, no matter if you are going for a walk with your child or to an important meeting. At the same time, you want to save time and effort on planning and dressing. In this article, we collected a few useful tips that will help you look stylish every day and on any occasion.

Opt for the classics.

Fashion trends are so fleeting that sometimes we don't even have time to keep up with them. What was at the peak of popularity yesterday, it may be left in the corner of the wardrobe tomorrow. The classics are timeless and will be relevant, if not always, but for a very long time. A basic white T-shirt, a classic dress or everyone's favorite blue jeans are suitable for all occasions. Therefore, it's worth investing in basic things that are easier to combine with each other and come up with different unusual ensembles.

Plan your outfits the night before.

The best start to the day is when everything goes according to plan and on track. To save yourself from the eternal problem of "nothing to wear," prepare your outfit from the evening. It's also a good idea to pick not only the outfit, but also the accessories, underwear and shoes you plan to complement it with. This will not only ensure that you have a pleasant morning, but will also allow you to do everything at a relaxed pace and be sure that today you will look your best!

Choose clothes that fit your body.

Nowadays, there is a very wide choice of clothes, which can be both useful and play a cruel joke with you. Probably every girl at least once in her life has bought an ill-fitting outfit, although on a model or in the shop it looked terrific. Alas, no matter how much you like a certain piece of clothing, if it does not fit you or causes discomfort, it won't help you look stylish. Make sure that all your clothes emphasize all your strengths and hide what you would like to hide. That way, you'll look confident and people will notice it.

Don't ignore accessories.

At first glance, accessories may seem to be a completely unnecessary component of your look, but it's the best way to complete an outfit and accentuate your personality. One of this year's trends is layering, which can also be reflected in the choice of accessories. Layer accessories of different lengths on top of each other to create depth and volume. Wear a choker, top it off with a medium chain and complete the ensemble with a long pendant. This trick looks great with casual T-shirts, flirty dresses and office blouses. Also, don't be afraid to mix metals such as gold and silver - it's trendy right now.

Use a neck scarf.

One of the most fashionable accessories at the moment is the triangular neck scarf. It can be worn with your everyday look in different ways: wear it on your neck as an accessory;

tie it around your ponytail or head;

wrap it around the handle of your bag;

use it like a belt for jeans;

in summer, it can be worn as a top or bandeau. Scarves with colorful designs will be a great accent in a neutral look.

Style your loose-fitting clothes with belts.

If you prefer oversize clothes, the best way to emphasize the advantages of your body will be a belt. If you put it around your waist, you will get a very favorable outfit. Choose a wide belt for an expressive piece, or a narrow one for something more modest. Play with the color and texture of materials to make the finished look more bright and interesting. And even a seemingly shapeless piece like a jumper dress will look much more interesting.

Match your handbag with your belt or shoes, not with the whole outfit.

Choosing the right bag stumps many people. The simplest and most win-win formula is to combine 2 items of clothing, in our case, 2 accessories. For example, match a black belt with a black bag or a brown clutch with brown shoes. This way, your ensemble will look whole and harmonious, no matter what color your other clothes are.

Choose shoes of the nude color if you want to visually elongate your legs.

Nude shoes are one of the most win-win fashion tricks. By matching your shoes to your skin tone, you create a "seamless effect" that visually elongates your legs. It works great with skirts, dresses and cropped trousers. For best results, it's recommended to choose shoes in a shade closest to your natural skin tone. Also, shoes in this color scheme are timeless and versatile, making them a good investment in your style.

Add something of a bright color to liven up your neutral outfit.

Neutral colors take a central part of almost every fashionista's wardrobe. However, it's great to be able to liven up a neutral color palette with 1 or 2 bright touches that seem both unexpected and obvious. It can be unusual accessories or even colored tights - the choice depends on your taste preferences.

Always tuck your top in.

Shirts and jumpers almost always look better when they are tucked in. Loose tops give a sloppy look, and also make the body look less expressed, as they don't emphasize the waist and the rest of the body. Shirts, T-shirts and thin turtlenecks can be tucked in completely, while a jumper with a thick knit is enough to be tucked in the front. It's also recommended to complete this look with a classic belt with a laconic buckle.

Take care of your clothes.

Faded, stretched, crumpled or lint-covered clothes are not what we want to see in our wardrobe. To avoid this, you should not ignore care recommendations. Wash and iron things according to the manufacturer's recommendations. Steaming clothes is much faster than ironing. Keep the simplest handheld steamer handy when choosing an outfit. Steam your clothes before you put them on. It takes less than a minute, but will keep your look well-groomed. It's also worth paying special attention to the care of knitted garments. They are very delicate and capricious. If you hang them in the wardrobe on a hanger, they can stretch under their own weight or deform in the shoulder area. Keep jumpers neatly stacked on top of each other to best preserve their material and structure.

Be confident.

A radiant smile, a confident gait and an acceptance of your inner and outer beauty are the best accessories to any outfit. What you wear affects your perception of yourself, so wear what makes you feel stylish, confident and beautiful. The best fashion life hack is to remember that you are beautiful.

Bonus: use the hanger trick.

If you're having a hard time sorting through your wardrobe and getting rid of unwanted items, use this simple hanger hack. At the beginning of the season, place all the hangers in the same direction. Every time you put an item on, turn the hanger in the other direction. This way, by the end of the season, you will be able to see which pieces you wear most often and which ones have proven to be less appealing to you. This will allow you to analyze your needs, organize your wardrobe and save your budget in the future.