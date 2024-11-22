15+ Renters Who Got More Than They Bargained For

An ideal rental situation is when a respectful tenant who keeps the place in good condition and pays on time pairs up with a fair and straightforward landlord. But let’s be honest—things don’t always go that smoothly. Sometimes, you encounter landlords or tenants with truly odd habits. From landlords letting themselves into the property when tenants aren’t home to bizarre requests like insisting on keeping a shoehorn in the apartment, these stories prove that the rental world is full of surprises.