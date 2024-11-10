19 People Who Redefine "Unlucky"

Ever feel like the universe has a personal grudge against you? You’re just doing your thing, minding your own business, and BAM! Things go wrong in ways you never expected. You’re far from alone. Meet people who might just make anyone rethink the definition of ‘bad luck.’—and maybe even feel a little better about their own.

1. "Well, today I had my tooth removed. But get this, it was the wrong tooth. Just my luck."

2. "The diamond in my ring fell out today. It came with a 10-year workmanship guarantee. Yesterday was our 10th wedding anniversary."

3. "We, too, booked a window seat on an airplane for my boy's first flight."

4. "My cousin’s legs after a day in the sun in ripped jeans"

5. “Opened a can of beans to find no beans at all.”

6. “It’s my daughter’s birthday and I’ve made her a cake. It’s been cooling down in the fridge. Let me just check on it real quick.”

7. “While trying to open some tuna, I accidentally dropped the can...”

8. “Passing a kidney stone in the bathroom on my first day of work, just before our safety meeting where I had to meet everyone. The 4mm stone passed after 5 weeks from the first sign.”

9. “We are definitely not getting out for a few days.”

10. “Did this annoyingly difficult prize puzzle just to find out after that it was used and the code had already been redeemed.”

11. “Stuck in the smallest elevator on the first day of the year.”

12. “New couch has cushion velcro on the wrong side...”

13. “Got zapped by static electricity from a conveyor at work.”

14. “Lesson learned: don’t leave your wallet out with kids and scissors around.”

15. “I dropped my nice blush make-up as I was trying to open it.”

16. “I was sitting on my couch watching a movie and suddenly heard a sound. I thought it was the sponge holder falling off since that happens pretty frequently, but then the sound didn’t stop. Walked over, and my sink was sunk.”

17. “One of my most prized possessions, a vintage porcelain cat, got knocked off a table and shattered at the beginning of my relationship with my boyfriend. He looked for ages, and for my birthday this year, he got me another one of the exact same figurine. I opened the box and it had broken in transit :’)”

18. “Put my bare foot in my slipper and felt something inside. I assumed it was a moth and stepped outside to shake it out. It was this wolf spider about the size of a ping-pong ball. Luckily I didn’t smush it, but man, it was not pleasant.”

19. The art & the artist