19 People Who Redefine "Unlucky"
People
22 hours ago
Ever feel like the universe has a personal grudge against you? You’re just doing your thing, minding your own business, and BAM! Things go wrong in ways you never expected. You’re far from alone. Meet people who might just make anyone rethink the definition of ‘bad luck.’—and maybe even feel a little better about their own.
1. "Well, today I had my tooth removed. But get this, it was the wrong tooth. Just my luck."
2. "The diamond in my ring fell out today. It came with a 10-year workmanship guarantee. Yesterday was our 10th wedding anniversary."
3. "We, too, booked a window seat on an airplane for my boy's first flight."
4. "My cousin’s legs after a day in the sun in ripped jeans"
5. “Opened a can of beans to find no beans at all.”
6. “It’s my daughter’s birthday and I’ve made her a cake. It’s been cooling down in the fridge. Let me just check on it real quick.”
7. “While trying to open some tuna, I accidentally dropped the can...”
8. “Passing a kidney stone in the bathroom on my first day of work, just before our safety meeting where I had to meet everyone. The 4mm stone passed after 5 weeks from the first sign.”
9. “We are definitely not getting out for a few days.”
10. “Did this annoyingly difficult prize puzzle just to find out after that it was used and the code had already been redeemed.”
11. “Stuck in the smallest elevator on the first day of the year.”
12. “New couch has cushion velcro on the wrong side...”
13. “Got zapped by static electricity from a conveyor at work.”
14. “Lesson learned: don’t leave your wallet out with kids and scissors around.”
15. “I dropped my nice blush make-up as I was trying to open it.”
16. “I was sitting on my couch watching a movie and suddenly heard a sound. I thought it was the sponge holder falling off since that happens pretty frequently, but then the sound didn’t stop. Walked over, and my sink was sunk.”
17. “One of my most prized possessions, a vintage porcelain cat, got knocked off a table and shattered at the beginning of my relationship with my boyfriend. He looked for ages, and for my birthday this year, he got me another one of the exact same figurine. I opened the box and it had broken in transit :’)”
18. “Put my bare foot in my slipper and felt something inside. I assumed it was a moth and stepped outside to shake it out. It was this wolf spider about the size of a ping-pong ball. Luckily I didn’t smush it, but man, it was not pleasant.”
19. The art & the artist
You know, sometimes life goes sideways, backward, and maybe even a little upside-down. But, you know, maybe something is inspiring about it? If these people found their way through their messed-up moments and kept going, you can handle yours just fine.
Preview photo credit cbrackenak / Reddit, BigOrangeScre***98 / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
"She Doesn’t Look Healthy," People Are Worried for Kathy Bates After Massive Weight Loss at 76
People
2 months ago
“Looks Unreal,” Demi Moore Stuns in a Sheer Dress at 61 and Shocks Fans
People
6 months ago
“People Said I Shouldn’t Leave The House,” Woman Who Was Born with Rare Birthmark Finally Get Her Confidence Back
People
9 months ago
20+ Startling Photos From Japan the Locals Wouldn’t Even Notice
Places
3 years ago
“STOP With the Fillers”, Meg Ryan Attends Met Gala After 20 Years and Shocks Fans
People
5 months ago
My In-Laws Consistently Exclude Me From Dinners, So I Decided to Teach Them a Lesson
Family & kids
7 months ago
15 Celebs Who Have Changed So Much Over Time, It Seems They’ve Lived More Than One Life
People
year ago
12 Comics That Will Ring a Bell With Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen in Love
Relationships
4 years ago
15+ Times the Universe Gave People a Reason to Smile
Curiosities
3 years ago
I Canceled My Wedding After Overhearing What My Fiancé Said Behind My Back
Relationships
7 months ago
Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos With Her Rarely Seen Twins and They Are Unrecognizable
People
3 months ago
My Boyfriend Likes My Teenage Daughter Too Much
Family & kids
7 months ago