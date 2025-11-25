5 Serious Health Problems Your Nails Could Be Trying to Warn You About

A hangnail might look tiny, but it can be surprisingly annoying. It’s that little flap of skin that sticks out near the side of your nail (most often on your fingers) and it can sting, snag on things, or turn red and sore. Dry air, frequent handwashing, and habits like biting your nails or trimming your cuticles too aggressively all make hangnails more likely. And while they seem harmless, they can become a problem if bacteria or fungi slip into the torn skin, leading to an infection called paronychia.