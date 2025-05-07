Anne Hathaway Stuns at the Met Gala 2025—Fans Say She’s Unrecognizable

Her sky-high black heels added extra drama to the look, but what truly stole the show was her dazzling diamond necklace. The show-stopping piece, by Bulgari, featured a huge rectangular sapphire at the center, drawing all eyes her way.

The Devil Wears Prada star completed her Carolina Herrera outfit with a sleek, ultra-high ponytail tied with a tiny black bow—giving her a playful yet powerful vibe.