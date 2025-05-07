Anne Hathaway Stuns at the Met Gala 2025—Fans Say She’s Unrecognizable
Anne Hathaway made a grand entrance at the 2025 Met Gala, dressed in a bold and unexpected ensemble. The Oscar-winning actress proved once again why she’s a red carpet icon, turning heads with a look that had fans doing a double-take.
Hathaway stepped onto the iconic Met steps, honoring the Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, wearing a striking white dress shirt with an oversized collar that nearly wrapped around her shoulders. The shirt was neatly tucked into a shimmering beaded maxi skirt featuring bold black and silver stripes.
Her sky-high black heels added extra drama to the look, but what truly stole the show was her dazzling diamond necklace. The show-stopping piece, by Bulgari, featured a huge rectangular sapphire at the center, drawing all eyes her way.
The Devil Wears Prada star completed her Carolina Herrera outfit with a sleek, ultra-high ponytail tied with a tiny black bow—giving her a playful yet powerful vibe.
Anne’s snatched and glowy look had fans doing a double-take to recognize her. “I never knew that was Anne Hathaway,” commented one. “She looks...strange,” added another.
But many praised her look for the night and were stunned by her beauty. “She doesn’t age at all... flawless,” shared one. “That necklace is stunning, but Anne is killing it more! ❤️” said another.
