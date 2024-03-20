Baby Girl Who Was Kept Alive in a Sandwich Bag Survived Against All Odds
The extraordinary journey of this youngster, along with her transformation into a lovely child, has garnered widespread praise and admiration.
When Darcey Clegg was born three months premature, she weighed as much as a bag of sugar.
At just 595.34 g, she was carefully kept alive in a sandwich bag while doctors at Royal Oldham Hospital in Greater Manchester fought to sustain her.
Now, five years later, she has surpassed expectations and begun attending primary school.
Her mother Gill Glegg described Darcey’s progress as «amazing»
«She was so tiny in that little sandwich bag, I didn’t know if she would make it,» said Ms Clegg.
«But now she has defied the odds, and she is perfectly healthy.»
Ms Clegg and her partner at the time, Mark Moscrop, were taken by surprise when they found out they were expecting in April 2016.
«It was a bit of a shock, but a lovely one,» said Ms Clegg, who has three other children.
Gill’s pregnancy went smoothly until a scan at 28 weeks revealed that her baby wasn’t receiving enough blood and there was a placental abnormality.
She was quickly rushed to Royal Oldham Hospital for an emergency C-section.
«It was terrifying,» Gill said.
«I wasn’t given much hope that she would make it. But she came out crying.»
Darcey was immediately taken to the neonatal intensive care unit to help her survive the critical early months.
A tiny girl underwent blood transfusions and had to gain strength before finally being able to come home just in time to ring in the New Year of 2016.
«She was the best present,» Ms. Clegg remarked.
Since then, Darcey has surpassed expectations and grown into a beautiful, healthy girl.
