Baby Girl Who Was Kept Alive in a Sandwich Bag Survived Against All Odds

A small baby girl was kept alive in a sandwich bag.

When Darcey Clegg was born three months premature, she weighed as much as a bag of sugar.

At just 595.34 g, she was carefully kept alive in a sandwich bag while doctors at Royal Oldham Hospital in Greater Manchester fought to sustain her.

Now, five years later, she has surpassed expectations and begun attending primary school.

Her mother Gill Glegg described Darcey’s progress as «amazing»

«She was so tiny in that little sandwich bag, I didn’t know if she would make it,» said Ms Clegg.

«But now she has defied the odds, and she is perfectly healthy.»

Ms Clegg and her partner at the time, Mark Moscrop, were taken by surprise when they found out they were expecting in April 2016.

«It was a bit of a shock, but a lovely one,» said Ms Clegg, who has three other children.