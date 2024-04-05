Cameron Diaz Thinks She’s Not Selfish to Be a Mother at 51 and Isn’t Afraid of the Limited Time to Spend Together

Cameron Diaz, at 51, celebrates motherhood once again with the arrival of her son. Her joyful announcement ignites a conversation about late parenthood, raising important questions about societal expectations and personal choices.

There are double standards about late parenthood for men and women.

© Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images , LIONSGATE / Album/EAST NEWS LIONSGATE / Album/EAST NEWS

It’s disheartening but unsurprising to witness the barrage of negative comments directed towards Diaz and other women who choose to have children later in life. The language used often carries tones of incredulity, as if the very notion of becoming a mother in one’s fifties is beyond comprehension. This criticism is further compounded by the glaring double standard apparent in discussions about older parenthood. While older celebrity fathers like Mick Jagger and Alec Baldwin are celebrated for expanding their families in their later years, their female counterparts face harsh scrutiny and skepticism. This glaring disparity prompts us to question deeply ingrained societal biases regarding age and gender roles in parenting.

The scariest thing about late parenthood is that you have less time to spend with a child.

B2820/Photoshot/East News

The most sobering and poignant aspect of embarking on parenthood in the later stages of life is undeniably the profound realization that accompanies it: with each passing year, the window of time available to forge deep connections and meaningful experiences with your child inevitably diminishes. As one ages, the precious moments shared with their children become increasingly precious and fleeting, stressing the poignant truth that the chronological gap between parent and child translates directly into a finite span of shared existence. This bittersweet reality serves as a constant reminder of the inevitable passage of time and the transient nature of human relationships, urging parents to cherish every fleeting instant and embrace the profound beauty inherent in the moments of togetherness.

Cameron plans to be with her children in their 40s.

LP/Coleman Rayner/East News

During the Cameron’s appearance on the podcast when her daughter was just two years old, Diaz, then 49, shared her aspirations: «I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her; be there with her in her 40s.» While the notion of living longer may seem more attainable for affluent celebrities with access to top-notch healthcare services, the reality is quite different for the general populace. With the average life expectancy for men and women under 90 years, maintaining health till 110 could be problematic and expensive for an average person. And this thing became a source of controversial talks.

At this age, she feels the real happiness of being a mother.

Celebrityphotos uk / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Cameron Diaz had dedicated years to building her illustrious career in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her talent and charisma. Yet, amidst the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, she found herself yearning for something more profound: the joys of motherhood and the fulfillment of nurturing a family. At the age of 51, as she welcomes her second child into the world, Diaz finds herself in a place of profound appreciation and contentment. «He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids’ safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures. We are feeling so blessed and grateful.»

Let Cameron Diaz’s inspiring journey into late motherhood ignite your own aspirations. You can embrace the possibilities and embark on your own path to parenthood at any age.