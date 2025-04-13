Chris Hemsworth’s Shocking Look Has Fans Heartbroken—He Doesn't Look Like Himself

People were shocked by how much a few small changes to Hemsworth’s look transformed him and how he doesn't look like himself. One person said, "I thought this was Chris’s stunt double at first." Another joked, "Nope, still handsome, but nice try." A third added, "He looks like every other man now. The teeth do it."

Curious to see Chris Hemsworth at his most handsome? Check out why science crowned him the second most handsome man in the world.