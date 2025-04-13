Chris Hemsworth’s Shocking Look Has Fans Heartbroken—He Doesn't Look Like Himself
A clip of Chris Hemsworth, with his piercing blue eyes and perfect smile, often leaves viewers in awe. However, his Instagram post unfortunately didn’t have the same impact.
Hemsworth was actually getting fitted for false teeth—along with other prosthetics—for his role in George Miller's Mad Max prequel. The Thor star joined Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke, former WWE star Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, and Lachy Hulme in the action film, which explores the backstory of the fearless warrior Furiosa.
People were shocked by how much a few small changes to Hemsworth’s look transformed him and how he doesn't look like himself. One person said, "I thought this was Chris’s stunt double at first." Another joked, "Nope, still handsome, but nice try." A third added, "He looks like every other man now. The teeth do it."
