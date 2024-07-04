“He’s So Gentle with Her,” Celine Dion’s Son Joins His Mom on A Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The ever-luminous Céline Dion graced the red carpet with a special guest at the premiere of her highly anticipated documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion.” Her son, René-Charles Angélil, now a young man of 23, joined her for this momentous occasion, creating a heartwarming spectacle for fans worldwide. This rare public appearance sparked a wave of excitement and emotional responses, reflecting the enduring affection for the iconic singer.

Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection / East News

The documentary promises an intimate exploration of Dion’s journey as a performer and a human being. It delves into her illustrious career, her personal struggles, including her battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), and the unwavering strength she possesses. René-Charles’ presence at the premiere served as a powerful symbol of family and support, especially in light of Dion’s recent health challenges.

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

Social media erupted with positive reactions to Dion and René-Charles’ red carpet appearance. Fans were particularly struck by René-Charles’ growth and transformation. Comments like “Wasn’t he a little boy? OMG where has the time gone!” and “OMG kids grow way too fast” captured the sentiment of surprise and admiration at his maturity.

MM/ABACA/Abaca/East News

However, the response transcended mere surprise. Fans were overjoyed to see Dion looking vibrant and healthy. Her publicized health struggles had caused concern, and seeing her glowing on the red carpet brought immense relief and happiness to her admirers. Comments such as “She looks amazing and healthy” and “She looks amazing... hope she’s feeling better too” underscored the unwavering support and affection fans have for Dion.

Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Adding a touch of lightheartedness to the occasion, some fans mistook René-Charles for Dion’s new boyfriend, due to his grown-up appearance. “At 23, he looks like a full-grown, mature man! I thought he was her new boyfriend, haha,” one fan quipped, highlighting the playful confusion that added a layer of amusement to the overall positive response. Another fan noticed how gentle he was with her, “Her son is so protective and gentle with her.”

