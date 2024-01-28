How the Iconic “James Bond Girl” Actresses Have Changed With Time

Films
day ago

From the inception of the James Bond franchise in the early 1960s to the present day, the women gracing this beloved cinematic classic have transformed into screen sirens, becoming iconic symbols of beauty. While “Bond girls” have long been synonymous with youth, desire, and allure, it’s noteworthy to observe that these actresses have gracefully retained their elegance over the decades. Even as some of them enter their eighties and seventies, they continue to exude a special sparkle in their eyes.

Shirley Eaton as Jill Masterson — Goldfinger (1964)

Eon Productions/Collection Christophel/East News, © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Gloria Hendry as Rosie Carver — Live and Let Die (1973)

© Live and Let Die / Eon Productions, Coleman Rayner/East News

Britt Ekland as Mary Goodnight — The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Barbara Bach as Anya Amasova — The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

East News, Scott Garfitt/Invision/East News

Carole Bouquet as Melina Havelock — For Your Eyes Only (1981)

United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Maud Adams as Octopussy  Octopussy (1983)

Famke Janssen as Xenia Onatopp  GoldenEye (1995)

EAST NEWS, Lions Gate / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News

Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin — Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Sophie Marceau as Elektra King — The World Is Not Enough (1999)

East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

Denise Richards as Dr. Christmas Jones — The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Danjaq/Collection Christophel/East News, Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Halle Berry as Jinx — Die Another Day (2002)

East News, Joel C Ryan/Invision/East News

Rosamund Pike as Miranda Frost — Die Another Day (2002)

© Die Another Day / Eon Productions and co-producers, Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Eva Green as Vesper Lynd — Casino Royale (2006)

Olga Kurylenko as Camille Montes — Quantum of Solace (2008)

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Hollywood boasts an array of stunning women, yet only a select few opt to embrace the natural aging process without resorting to beauty procedures. In doing so, these women not only embody grace and elegance, but they also serve as a testament to the beauty inherent in embracing wrinkles and fine lines.

Preview photo credit United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads