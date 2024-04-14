I Took My Grandkids to Disney for the First Time and My Daughter-In-Law Freaked Out

Stepping into the magical lands of Disney World is an unforgettable journey. But for the grandmother of today’s story , it became unforgettable in the wrong ways. Step inside to see what she has to share and how the reaction of her daughter-in-law changed her experience for the worse.

I recently babysat my grandchildren (5 and 4) for a period of four nights and five days so my son and his wife could attend a wedding in Mexico, and spend a few days on vacation. They approached me since her mother would not be available, and I initially said I wasn’t comfortable with that. It seemed like a long time to watch the kids, and she point-blank told me that the woman’s family is more important than the man’s, so I was irritated I was being asked and not her mother. I will admit that I did give in when my son became very emotional, but I felt/feel like they were being manipulative.

While I had the kids, I was invited to a birthday at Epcot and wanted to go. It didn’t even occur to me to run it by my son or daughter-in-law, as I had the kids for an extended period of time, and obviously they knew they would be going where I went. My daughter-in-law had previously mentioned wanting to save up for Disney, but she’s said that about a lot of things, and never made me aware it was something super special to her. Also, it was Epcot. It’s not like I took them to Magic Kingdom, and they had some magical moment of seeing their favorite character.