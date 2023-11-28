John Travolta Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Son Ben on His Birthday

John Travolta and his daughter Ella are celebrating the 13th birthday of Benjamin Travolta, the youngest son of John and the late Kelly Preston. The family marked the teenager’s milestone anniversary on social media with special posts, including an emotional video.

Benjamin Travolta was flooded with love from his family online as he celebrated his 13th birthday, on November 2023. His dad, John, and sister, Ella, each honored the boy with posts on Instagram, with the actor channeling the filmmaker in him to create a short yet very loving video. “I can’t believe my baby boy is now a teenager,” the Grease star captioned the homemade clip. “Ben turns 13 today. I love you, my son!” The montage included childhood videos and photos of Ben, played to the tune of You Are the Sunshine of My Life by Stevie Wonder.

Ella Travolta chose a single photo of her little brother instead to highlight the special occasion. “Happy Birthday, my sweetest Benjamin, it feels like yesterday you were this young, and now you’re 13!! I love you,” the 23-year-old wrote. The family’s journey has been marked by both moments of joy and profound loss though. In addition to Ella and Ben, John had a third child, Jett Travolta, with wife Kelly Preston. Tragically, they lost Jett in 2009 at the age of 16 due to a seizure during a family vacation. Eleven years later, Preston ended up passing away herself at 57 after bravely battling breast cancer for two years.

Watch the sweet tribute video here: