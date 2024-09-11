Michael Keaton Just Turned 73 and Surprised Everyone With His Youthful Look

Michael Keaton just celebrated his 73rd birthday. The iconic actor, known for his roles in Batman and Beetlejuice , recently made a public appearance, and fans were stunned by his remarkably youthful appearance.

Michael Keaton has been making waves recently as he steps back into the public eye for the premiere of the highly anticipated new film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice . The actor, known for his iconic roles in movies like Batman (1989) and The Founder (2016), just turned 73 on September 5th. He has also been spotted at various events, including the film's premiere and the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival.

Keaton's appearance has sparked a buzz among fans, many of whom are marveling at his youthful looks. Comments like "Does Michael Keaton even age??!!" and "That gentleman doesn’t even look like someone in his 70s," have flooded social media, with fans expressing disbelief at how well the actor seems to be defying the passage of time.

Michael Keaton has been generating buzz for more than just his ageless appearance lately. Many fans may not know that his real name is actually Michael Douglas. After spending decades in Hollywood as "Michael Keaton," he recently revealed plans to adopt a hybrid of his birth name and stage name, Michael Keaton Douglas.

While "Keaton" has certainly become iconic, he's now looking to reconnect with his original name.