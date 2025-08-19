My Dad Walked Out on Me 10 Years Ago, Now He Wants to Meet My Child

I’m torn and need help. My dad hurt me badly years ago. But if I choose to punish him today, I’ll end up hurting an innocent child as well. Let me explain.

Years ago, my parents went through a nasty divorce. I’ll spare you the details, but I ended up living with my dad because my mom couldn’t afford to raise me, and she also had some pretty bad health problems back then.

My dad and I never had a good relationship. To be honest, I don’t think he wanted to keep me after the divorce, but he was kind of stuck with me. Or at least that’s how I felt growing up.

When I told my dad I was pregnant at 18, he slammed the door in my face and never looked back. He threw me out in the street. Literally, I found my stuff on the front lawn the next day. He told me I was no longer his responsibility and that I needed to move in with the father of my child.