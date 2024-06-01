My Husband Refuses to Let My Mom Live With Us Unless She Pays Us Rent

It’s natural for a daughter to want to support her mother, especially during tough times, knowing that her mother would do the same for her. This is exactly what Nessa is experiencing. She wants to invite her grieving mother to live with her family. However, her husband has set an unacceptable condition for this arrangement.

Here’s Nessa’s letter where she shares her current dilemma.

Chalsea day ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.



𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Thank you for opening up to us, Nessa! Here are some tips that we hope will be helpful for your situation.

Have an open conversation to find a compromise.

Talk with your husband openly and honestly about your mom’s situation. Recognize that he’s uneasy about her moving in, especially since they don’t get along well. Look for a middle ground, like setting clear boundaries or agreeing on a trial period for your mom’s stay. Let him know you see where he’s coming from but stress how important it is to be there for your grieving mom right now.

Discuss the situation with your mom.

It’s crucial to be gentle with your mom considering everything she’s going through, but encouraging her in the right direction could benefit everyone. Explain your husband’s concerns to her and ask her to be more understanding and kind towards him. While past issues won’t disappear overnight, improving their relationship over time is possible.

Create a financial plan.

While your husband’s demand for rent might seem unreasonable, try discussing other ways your mom can contribute to household expenses. For instance, she could cover specific costs related to her stay, like groceries or utilities. This way, she can help out without the awkwardness of paying rent in her daughter’s home. Finding a financial compromise that addresses both your husband’s sense of fairness and your wish to support your mom could ease tensions and create a more harmonious household.

Look for temporary assistance networks.

© Thirdman / Pexels Sheila Burk 15 hours ago I think she could be a great babysitter or house sitter to make sure it's harder to let criminals come in if there is sign of someone home - - Reply

If it’s tough for your mom to live with you right after your dad’s passing, check out other ways to help her. See if support groups, community places, or centers for seniors are nearby. These places can offer her a chance to talk to people who get what she’s going through. You might also plan regular visits or activities with her to give her company and comfort and to give your husband some time alone. By spreading out her support network, you can make sure she gets the help she needs while still respecting your husband’s feelings.