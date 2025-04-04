Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Keely Loses 100 Lbs—Her Transformation Leaves Fans Amazed
Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely, turned heads during a recent outing in New York City—but this time, all eyes were on her. The 61-year-old, who has always embraced her body with confidence, has reportedly lost around 100 lbs, and her striking transformation is sparking plenty of buzz. Through it all, one thing hasn’t changed—Pierce’s deep admiration for the woman of this life.
Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, recently made a public appearance, and fans couldn’t help but notice how different she looked.
On March 31, 2025, the couple attended the MobLand premiere in New York City, turning heads on the red carpet. Brosnan looked as dapper as ever in a sharp blue suit, crisp white shirt, and silver tie, his white-gray hair neatly slicked back.
Keely, walking beside him in a black lace dress and heels, exuded confidence as she showcased her stunning transformation. Reports suggest she has lost nearly 100 pounds, and the change was evident—her face appeared more defined, her arms leaner, and her toned legs highlighted her new silhouette. Their red carpet moment quickly made waves online, with many admiring her striking new look.
As photos of the couple’s recent appearance made their way online, social media had plenty to say. Some comments were critical, with one person remarking, “Something wrong with his wife, look at the way she walks.”
However, the overwhelming response was one of admiration and support. Many praised her transformation, with messages like, “She’s really lost some weight,” and “You look stunning, congratulations!” Others kept it simple, calling her “amazing as always!” or commenting, “Pierce looks awesome for 70, and Keely looks great too.”
Others took note of her transformation, with one commenter stating, “She’s really lost weight. Looks wonderful.” Many echoed similar sentiments, praising her new look, while also celebrating her confidence and grace.
Keely Shaye Smith’s transformation was evident, but the confidence she carries had always been part of her presence. Reflecting on her past career choices, she once shared, “I realized at some point I was propagating a beauty myth, so I left modeling and acted for a year.”
Pierce Brosnan, ever the devoted husband, has always been vocal about his admiration for Keely. “She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes,” he once said.
Amid all the reactions, one thing was clear: Keely’s journey had captivated many, and regardless of the changes, she remained as radiant and confident as ever.