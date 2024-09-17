The Jolie-Pitt Feud Continues: More Details of the Drama After the Plane Incident

Angelina Jolie's relationship with Brad Pitt has been the subject of intense public scrutiny, especially after their highly publicized split nearly eight years ago. Once Hollywood’s golden couple, the pair's separation shocked fans, and the bitter divorce that followed has continued to unfold in the public eye. Despite being declared legally single in 2019, their legal battles are far from over, particularly over their French chateau, Miraval, and its profitable rosé business.

There are two different "plane" stories from Jolie and Pitt.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/East News

The infamous 2016 plane incident marked a major turning point in their relationship. During a flight from Nice, France, to Los Angeles, Jolie accused Pitt of being cruel toward her and their children. She alleged that he lashed out, causing a tense and frightening situation for the family. No charges were filed against Pitt. He has always denied any violence, claiming the incident pushed him to get sober and reevaluate his life. Yet, Jolie’s version of events was later revealed in a lawsuit and a redacted FBI report, bringing the incident back into the spotlight and fueling further speculation.

There is a huge impact on their children.

JA/Everett Collection/East News

The fallout from this incident had a profound impact on their children, especially their four oldest—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh. Pax, in particular, has spoken out against his father and several of the children have reportedly stopped using Pitt’s last name. Maddox, now 23, testified against his father during the custody hearings, further complicating the family dynamics. Zahara and Shiloh have also distanced themselves from Pitt, leading to reports that the actor has very little contact with his older children.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

The ongoing custody battle has primarily revolved around their youngest children, 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. As Jolie and Pitt continue to negotiate custody, the emotional toll on the family remains evident. Friends and colleagues close to Jolie have noted how fiercely protective she is of her children, focusing much of her time on healing their emotional wounds since the split. Jolie has openly spoken about prioritizing her family’s well-being, especially after such a traumatic separation.

What people who are on Pitt's side say.

However, the divorce saga hasn’t been without its critics. Some have blamed Jolie for prolonging the legal battles and airing their dirty laundry in public. A prominent Hollywood producer, who wished to remain anonymous, commented, "It’s horrible what she did to Brad Pitt." He acknowledged her talent but questioned her mental state. Others have suggested that by publicly accusing Pitt of bad behavior, Jolie has fueled the hostility between them, creating a situation that’s dragged on for far longer than necessary.

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

What people who are on Jolie's side say.

Nevertheless, there are those who view Jolie’s actions with more empathy. Publicist Peggy Siegal, who has known Jolie since 2000, expressed sympathy for her and recognized the complex nature of the situation. She admitted to not fully understanding the “mishegoss” between Jolie and Pitt, but was quick to point out that Jolie is not merely the villain in this story, despite how she’s sometimes portrayed. Siegal also remarked that the ongoing conflict “diminishes them both,” expressing hope that they can one day move past the bitterness and find some peace for the sake of their family.

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Through it all, Jolie has maintained a relatively low profile in her personal life, focusing on her career and her six children. Unlike Pitt, who has been linked to jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, Jolie has not been publicly involved with anyone since the split. Instead, she has channeled her energy into her work as a filmmaker, actress, and humanitarian, determined to provide a stable and nurturing environment for her children.

While the public and media have had their say in the matter, the true emotional impact of Jolie and Pitt’s relationship is something only the family can fully comprehend. What remains clear is that the divorce has left deep scars, not just for the former couple but for their children as well. And though Jolie continues to move forward in her career and life, the shadow of her relationship with Pitt still lingers, a painful chapter that she and her family are still working to close.

