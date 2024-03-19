Backstage Photos Reveal How John Cena Managed to Be «Naked» at the Oscars

John Cena shocked the world when he walked onto the stage «naked» during the Oscars. While the star managed to grab everyone’s attention, many wondered how the actor could pull off such a stunt in front of a huge audience. We finally have the answer.

John Cena’s stunt was actually a homage.

At an esteemed award ceremony, John Cena humorously referenced a famous 1974 Oscars event by showing up partially undressed. The evening’s host playfully alluded to the possibility of a repeat performance, preparing the audience for a funny moment. Cena, who was without a shirt, reconsidered his involvement in the humorous sketch, saying to Kimmel, «I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit.»

Avalon.red / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

"I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke, he added. But, he finally did what he came to do and the rest is history.

John Cena walked to the stage holding a card.

John Cena captured the audience’s attention at the Oscars by coming out with just an envelope to cover himself, creating a memorable scene. After a bit of a struggle to handle the award properly, he put on a robe and handed out the Best Costume award to the movie Poor Things.

The actor wasn’t really «naked».

Though John appeared to be wearing nothing he was wearing a nude-colored sling to trick people into thinking he was naked. All his important bits were covered up, revealing backstage photos.

AFP PHOTO / Richard Harbaugh / Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencies (AMPAS)

