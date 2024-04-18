Zendaya Revealed She Regretted Wearing Her Viral Armor Look, See Why

At the global debut of Dune: Part Two in London, the spotlight was largely on Zendaya, the Emmy-winning actor and fashion icon, who captivated everyone with her striking silver outfit reminiscent of the robot C-3PO.

A premiere that left everyone talking.

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

The press tour for Dune: Part Two has turned into a showcase of high-fashion ensembles, particularly from Zendaya, whose bold fashion choices consistently astonish onlookers. During the movie’s premiere in London, Zendaya, at 27, surpassed expectations yet again. Dressed by her trusted stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya made a striking appearance in a vintage Mugler robot suit.

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News , Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

The vintage couture outfit, first seen at the Paris Fashion Week in 1995, is crafted from silver fabric designed to mimic robotic armor, featuring PVC-covered cutouts, including those on the breasts and the back. Zendaya offered a bold glimpse of the design’s revealing back as she struck poses on the carpet. Her rendition of the outfit was styled remarkably close to the original, complete with metallic pumps. Yet, she opted out of wearing the headpiece, choosing instead a sleek bun with side bangs and enhancing the look with a statement jewel necklace.

Her outfit choice gained mixed reactions online.

Despite the outfit’s glam, Zendaya’s look received mixed reactions online with some people calling it ’ridiculous’. «I love her and all, but no, this is ridiculous,» one user wrote.

«Celebrities can wear trash bags these days and get praised for it,» another added.

«Dressing up like this, showing the body, and then asking for privacy and respect? How?» asked one person.



However, some fans praised the actress for her fashion choices:

However, some fans praised the actress for her fashion choices: «This is a 1995 Robot suit by Mugler, it’s a piece of art and fashion history, I think Zendaya did amazing wearing this,» one said.

«I do not get why everyone is hating. Not all famous women have to wear those Cinderella dresses. This is awesome!» another wrote, and we couldn’t agree more!

Zendaya’s behind-the-scenes decision.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP/East News

Zendaya recently shared that her famous red carpet moment nearly didn’t happen. In a recent video for Vogue’s Life in Looks series, the 26-year-old star shared the behind-the-scenes story of her daring fashion choice.



Despite her enthusiasm for the idea, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, initially had reservations. Concerned that Zendaya might back out at the last minute, Roach questioned whether she was serious about wearing such a bold ensemble. Zendaya remained committed to the vision. Securing the archival design was just the beginning of the journey. One of the original creators of the suit from the ’90s even attended the fitting, and Zendaya described the experience as unexpected —the armor fit her like a glove, solidifying her belief that this fashion moment was meant to be.

She recently revealed she regretted her outfit choice.

However, as the premiere approached, doubts crept in. Zendaya admitted to second-guessing her decision, fearing that the outfit might be a «bad idea.» These doubts intensified when she faced physical discomfort when wearing the metal armor. Zendaya revealed that within minutes of putting on the bodysuit, she began to feel lightheaded. The metal material quickly absorbed and trapped heat, causing discomfort exacerbated by the complete bodysuit and barrier between her skin and the metal. Yet, the metal bodysuit proved to be too uncomfortable to endure for an extended period. Zendaya later changed into a more conventional yet equally stunning black cowl neck Mugler gown, adorned with vintage Bulgari earrings and an emerald ring.

