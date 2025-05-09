11 People Share Things They Saw on Partners’ Phone That Changed Their Relationship Forever

I was borrowing my boyfriend Andy’s phone when a text popped up. Lucy: “Hey, Andy! Tonight at 8. Your place?” I froze. With shaky hands, I opened the message, bracing myself for the worst. But instead of anger, I was puzzled.

I saw pictures of piano sheet music. His hands on the keys. A little girl sitting next to him, grinning, holding up two fingers like it was a victory sign. Turns out Lucy is eight. She’s the neighbor’s kid. He’s been helping her practice for her piano recital, which she’s apparently keeping secret from her parents.

She wrote stuff like: “Don’t forget 🕵️‍♀️💥” and “Can we do the middle part like 10 times this time, I swear I’ll get it 🎹😅” I backed out before he could see me looking. He still doesn’t know I saw it.

But the guy who doesn’t use emojis? Who triple-checks every text he sends because he hates sounding “weird”? He sends a dozen sparkly stickers to a kid just so she feels like a star. I didn’t say anything. But that was the moment I knew—he’s one of the good ones.