13 Bizarre Objects People Found on Their Cars

You step outside, ready to start your day, only to find something strange sitting on your car. Maybe it’s a slice of pizza wedged under your windshield wiper. From the hilarious to the downright unsettling, people have discovered some truly bizarre things left on their vehicles. Buckle up—we’re diving into the weirdest finds spotted on four wheels!

1. "These plants growing out of someone’s car."

2. "I found a frog skeleton under the back seat cushion of my car."

3. "This weird footprint thingy on my dusty car's windshield."

4. "Someone put a hot dog skewered with a paint stirrer on my car."

"It might be weird, but it goes well with your car." © Otherwise-4PM / Reddit

5. "This frog has been living in the gap of my trunk for over a month."

6. “Why did this car have a lemon and peppers wired to the front?”

"This is a Hindu tradition. It is supposed to ward away evil. The Hindu superstition is reaffirmed when the chilies turn red and are said to have taken the evil unto themselves." © Uknown author / Reddit

7. "Found this device stuck under driver's seat in a car I bought a while ago. The pad thing is a button. Battery in compartment. What's it?"

"It's a 2,4 GHz transceiver. So my guess is a garage door opener." © Normal-Ad-1349 / Reddit

8. “Went to go to work and someone had stuffed a napkin in my car door handle.”

9. "Found a pen stabbed into my car seat this morning."

10. "Small plastic object found stuck underneath the grill of my car."

"My guess is an aftermarket parking sensor. The little turbine could be used to keep it charged." © -syper- / Reddit

11. “Why would someone leave a breadstick on my tire?”

12. "Found in car passenger floorboard. May have come out from under the seat."

13. "Found a tortilla in my wheel well."