15+ of the Best Movies Based on Books

We all favor a certain type of story that stirs our emotions and makes us feel alive. Some people experience these emotions more intensely when watching movies, while others prefer to interpret the story themselves by staging plays or imagining how the characters come to life from a book. And if you are a fan of both, you won’t go wrong with our choice. We have made a collection of the best movies based on books for you.

1. I Capture the Castle

The romantic drama movie I Capture the Castle is adapted from Dodie Smith’s novel. It takes place in the 1930s England and centers around Cassandra Mortmain, a young woman residing in a crumbling castle with her unconventional family. The Mortmains, facing financial difficulties, find hope when two wealthy American brothers inherit a neighboring estate. Throughout Cassandra’s journey into adulthood, she documents her experiences in a journal, chronicling the moments that shape her life. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.8/10

2. The Color Purple

The Color Purple is a powerful drama film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. Set in the early 20th century, the story centers around Celie, an African-American woman who faces oppression and abuse at the hands of her stepfather and husband. Through a series of letters, Celie documents her hardships and resilience. As Celie navigates her tumultuous life, she forms deep connections with other women in her community, including the outspoken Sofia and the glamorous singer Shug Avery. Through their support and friendship, Celie begins to find her voice and assert her independence. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.7/10

3. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a coming-of-age drama film based on the novel by Ann Brashares. The story revolves around four lifelong friends: Carmen, Tibby, Bridget, and Lena, who are spending their first summer apart. Before parting ways, the friends discover a pair of magical jeans that miraculously fits each of them perfectly despite their different body types. They decide to share the jeans, mailing them to each other throughout the summer as a way to stay connected. Whether it’s dealing with family issues, falling in love for the first time, or exploring their identities, the pants serve as a symbol of their bond and the adventures they share. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.5/10

4. Wonder Boys

Wonder Boys, inspired by Michael Chabon’s book, tells the story of gifted but underachieving writer Grady Tripp, who works as a creative writing professor at a university. Grady is juggling difficult relationships with his students and coworkers while battling writer’s block. In the middle of this, he becomes involved in a number of oddities, such as his relationship with the chancellor of the institution and the entrance of James Leer, a gifted but troubled student. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.2/10

5. The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride is a renowned fantasy adventure film that tells the narrative of Princess Buttercup and her true love, Westley. When Westley is assumed dead after being apprehended by the Dread Pirate Roberts, Buttercup accepts to marry the evil Prince Humperdinck. However, Westley returns as the Dread Pirate Roberts to save Buttercup from her upcoming marriage. Along the voyage, they meet a diverse array of characters, including a furious Spaniard, a giant called Fezzik, and a crafty Sicilian. With romance, comedy, and thrilling action, this film is a timeless tale of enduring love and great adventure. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.0/10

6. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a fantasy drama movie that portrays the incredible story of Benjamin Button, a man born with the look and physical characteristics of an elderly person and who matures backward throughout his life. As Benjamin gets younger while people around him age regularly, he embarks on a unique and unusual adventure filled with love, sorrow, and self-discovery. As he gets older, he has significant interactions with a variety of people, including Daisy, a young lady he meets and falls in love with at different periods of their lives. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

7. Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy film that follows the story of Rachel Chu, an economics professor from New York, who accompanies her boyfriend, Nick Young, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Upon arriving, Rachel discovers that Nick comes from an incredibly wealthy and influential family, and she finds herself thrust into the opulent and extravagant world of Singapore’s elite. As Rachel faces the complexities of high society, she must contend with jealous socialites, disapproving family members, and her own insecurities about fitting in. Amidst the glitz and glamour, Rachel and Nick’s relationship is put to the test as they confront issues of family, tradition, and cultural identity. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.9/10

8. The Shining

The Shining is a psychological horror film adapted from Stephen King’s novel. It tells the narrative of Jack Torrance, a writer who takes up the role of winter caretaker at the remote Overlook Hotel, accompanied by his wife Wendy and small son Danny. As the family settles at the hotel, Danny realizes he possesses psychic skills known as «the shining,» which enable him to view the property’s tragic past. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.4/10

9. About a Boy

About A Boy is a comedy-drama film based on Nick Hornby’s novel. The plot focuses on Will Freeman, a self-centered and carefree bachelor who lives off the profits from a Christmas carol written by his father. Will’s life changes when he meets Marcus, a socially awkward and tormented 12-year-old child living next door. Despite their differences, Will develops an unexpected connection with Marcus as he learns to handle the obstacles of maturity and parenting via his interactions with the youngster. As Marcus contends with challenges at school and home, Will becomes a hesitant mentor figure, offering advice and support. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.1/10

10. The Nanny Diaries

The comedy-drama film The Nanny Diaries is based on the book by Nicola Kraus and Emma McLaughlin. The narrative centers on Annie Braddock, a new college graduate who accepts a position as a nanny on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for a rich family. Annie is more and more disenchanted with the superficial and materialistic world of the upper class as she struggles to care for the intelligent but neglected Grayer X. She bonds with Grayer along the journey and picks up insightful life lessons. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.2/10

11. The Hunger Games

Inspired by Suzanne Collins’s novels, in the dystopian science fiction movie The Hunger Games, society is split up into districts that are under the control of the repressive Capitol. Each year, a boy and a girl are selected from each district to compete in the televised combat to the death known as the Hunger Games. The narrative centers on District 12 archer Katniss Everdeen, who offers to compete in the games instead of her sister. To survive, Katniss and her companion tribute, Peeta Mellark, must outwit the other contestants. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.2/10

12. The Lucky One

The next movie on our list of the best movies based on books is The Lucky One, adapted from Nicholas Sparks’s story. The protagonist, U.S. Marine Logan Thibault, discovers a photograph of a woman while serving abroad, believing it to be a lucky charm that saved his life. Upon finding her, he learns she is Beth Green, residing in a small town with her grandmother and co-owning a dog kennel. As Logan begins working for her and grows closer to her and her child, he struggles to reveal the truth about the photo and his connection to it. Their relationship deepens, but past secrets threaten to unravel it, forcing Logan to confront his traumas and rebuild trust. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

13. The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code is a mystery-thriller movie based on Dan Brown’s best-selling book. The narrative centers on Robert Langdon, a professor of symbology, who becomes entangled in a convoluted conspiracy and enigma at the Louvre Museum, where they leave a trail of mysterious clues. Accompanied by cryptologist Sophie Neveu, Langdon sets out on a mission to decipher the codes concealed in well-known artworks, revealing a centuries-old enigma that has the potential to upend the established order of things. Langdon and Neveu become entangled in a web of intrigue and deceit as they race against time to interpret the clues and avoid those who will stop at nothing to preserve the truth. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.6/10

14. The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Time Traveler’s Wife is a romantic drama adapted from Audrey Niffenegger’s novel. The plot follows Henry DeTamble, a librarian afflicted with a unique genetic condition that propels him through time involuntarily. Amidst his sporadic time jumps, Henry encounters Clare Abshire, an artist, and they form a deep connection. However, Clare must adapt to Henry’s unpredictable disappearances and returns, while Henry strives to anchor their relationship amidst the temporal chaos. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.1/10

15. One Day

One Day is a romance film adapted from David Nicholls’ novel. It charts the journey of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who met on July 15th, 1988, after graduating from university, despite their differing personalities. The movie spans two decades, revisiting Emma and Dexter on July 15th each year, showcasing their evolving relationship amidst life’s trials and triumphs. As they grapple with career challenges, personal growth, and other romantic interests, Emma and Dexter’s connection remains a steady anchor in their ever-changing lives. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.0/10

16. The Remains of the Day

Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, The Remains of the Day, this is a drama movie whose narrative centers on Stevens, an obedient butler who has worked for Lord Darlington at the English estate Darlington Hall for many years. The film is set in the mid-1990s and is told through flashbacks as Stevens takes a road trip to visit Miss Kenton, a former housekeeper with whom he had a secret but intense attachment, and muses upon his life and work. Stevens struggles with his sense of obligation and allegiance to Lord Darlington, as well as his own regrets and lost chances at happiness and love as he makes his way through the English countryside. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

17. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The compelling thriller The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is based on Stieg Larsson’s book. The main character of the story is journalist Mikael Blomkvist, who is employed to look into the decades-old disappearance of Harriet Vanger, the wealthy industrialist’s niece. Blomkvist collaborates with Lisbeth Salander, a talented but unstable hacker with a horrific past, as he investigates the crime. Together, they unearth a sinister and convoluted scheme pertaining to the Vanger lineage and their past. Blomkvist and Salander discover long-kept truths and face formidable opponents as the inquiry heats up, putting them in danger. They uncover injustice and corruption via their unwavering search for the truth. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

18. Legally Blonde

Based on Amanda Brown’s book, «Legally Blonde» is a romantic comedy following Elle Woods, a stylish and upbeat sorority girl. In a bid to win back her ex-boyfriend, Elle decides to attend Harvard Law School. Despite facing doubt and mockery from her classmates, Elle discovers her own talents and forms unexpected friendships. Along the way, she proves her legal prowess and ultimately finds success and self-determination on her own terms. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.5/10

19. Red Sparrow

Red Sparrow is a spy thriller film that follows the story of Dominika, a ballerina whose career is cut short by a tragic injury. Desperate to support her sick mother, Dominika is recruited by the intelligence service and trained as a «Sparrow,» a seductive agent skilled in the art of manipulation and espionage. As Dominika is thrust into a world of deceit and danger, she becomes embroiled in a complex web of intrigue involving the CIA agent Nate Nash. Forced to navigate treacherous waters and play a dangerous game of cat and mouse, Dominika must use all her training and cunning to survive while uncovering the truth behind a sinister conspiracy. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.6/10

20. Mean Girls

Wrapping up our list of the best movies based on books is Mean Girls, a comedy revolving around Cady Heron. After relocating from Africa to an Illinois suburb, Cady enters a typical high school for the first time. Navigating the intricate social dynamics, Cady gets involved with «The Plastics,» led by Regina George. Initially intrigued, Cady soon realizes the toxicity within the clique and collaborates with misfits Janis and Damian to take them down. In her quest, Cady infiltrates The Plastics but finds herself ensnared by their manipulative ways, risking losing herself in the process. With tensions escalating and truths emerging, Cady faces the ultimate choice: loyalty to her true self or succumbing to high school cliques’ toxic culture. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.1/10