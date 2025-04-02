16 Office Dramas That Only Lack a Bucket of Popcorn

Offices or workplaces, in general, consist of different people with different backgrounds, experiences, and attitudes. It's not uncommon for these various people to clash in some way, as there are unexpected instances in the workplace that create issues or problems. And people of the internet shared their office drama stories that they experienced or witnessed that might've needed a popcorn.

  • I quit my job but was invited to the Christmas party anyway. My boss barely spoke to me the entire time. I went to his table to thank him before I left. He looked at me with disdain and told me he knew how much I hated him.
    And his wife suddenly got up and started screaming, saying that she knew how much he's interested in me. Then she left. I didn't even say anything, I just left too. Never spoke to them again! © MapleKatze / Reddit
  • Before our previous manager left (read: forced out) he ordered ugly hot pink chairs for the conference room, which we won’t have the budget to replace for 5 years at least. They are also uncomfortable. I think our department has stuck to Zoom meetings to avoid sitting in them. Gotta respect the petty, though. © dredreidel / Reddit
  • Used to work in IT for a mid-sized UK law firm. The company went all out and hired a fancy hotel for our Christmas party. Pre-dinner stuff is happening, and a trainee threw up in the lap of the MANAGING PARTNERS' WIFE before we'd even been shown into the dining room. © bedwelld / Reddit
  • [Edited] I was seeing this girl from work, and she ended it. Telling me that she didn’t want to date anyone from work.
    Our first Christmas party after was a pretty small get-together. She kept talking to me a lot, and it was sort of whatever. I had a female friend pick us up, and she lived nearby. I don’t know if it made her jealous or something, but when I dropped her off, she got out and kissed me.
    That was confusing. And then the next weekend we had our big Christmas party, she shows up with a date, who is a guy we work with. I was shocked, and it just kinda made me sad.
    I believed her when she said she didn’t want to date anyone from work because she’s had a lot of issues with the guys she’s dated at work. But then she shows up with someone else, and it was this stupid thing like, “Why didn’t you just tell me you didn’t want to continue dating me?” But anyway, I ended up calling it a night, didn’t go out. © Shams*** / Reddit
  • I work in a fairly female-dominated industry. There's an older lady named Donna. Donna's assistant is called Blair.
    Blair is cheating on her husband with Donna's son. Donna is cheating on her husband with Blair's husband. Very messy situation. Makes for weird social gatherings.
    The weirdest part is I'm pretty sure they all know what's going on, and yes, I did try to tell the girls what is going on about a year ago, but they both basically told me to get lost, so yeah, cool. © Martinez612 / Reddit
  • Dude's dad was the boss. He wouldn’t show up for work because he would go out the night before.
    He would claim to have so much experience, but it never added up. He was 23 with 15 years of experience. If he was wrong, he’d just shift the blame on someone below him.
    Once, he got a ticket in a company truck and then tried to blame me, but luckily I could prove it wasn’t me. His punishment? 3 days sitting in his hotel room without pay, but he got his daily 150 dollars subsistence. I quit not long after that. © PGlue / Reddit
  • The company I work for is in a two-story building. There's a snitch for each floor and everyone knows who they are, yet, somehow, they both believe that they're being incognito and are above suspicion. It's so childish that the VP would encourage this behavior and that two adult women would happily engage in it. © waterlilyrm / Reddit
  • I worked with a woman that just hated me, and I never knew why. She was always mean, talked bad about me behind my back, and tried to make me look bad to our boss. She was just generally unpleasant to work around. I dreaded going to work because of her...until our boss asked her to move to a different store, and I got a raise. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • We merged with another department, and she joined us in the IT team from the other department. The other departments weren't very technically focused, so she had gotten away with knowing nothing about her job by being aggressive and bluffing to her non-technical line managers.
    She wasn't happy to have people ask her to do her job and monitor what she did. This was also aggravated by her inability to do the job or learn how to do it. She was the union rep as well, so she would constantly threaten union action if she didn't get her own way. She logged formal complaints against our manager several times simply because he asked her to do things and then asked her if she had done them.
    Eventually, she left for a better job (somehow!!) and wasn't replaced. We found that with her gone, our workload was actually reduced because we didn't have to explain everything to her or fix the mistakes she made when she didn't take any of it in. © littleredracing / Reddit
  • My dad works in logistics management at a delivery company. He is part of the management team as a whole. Another part of the management team is Fred (name changed). Due to the nature of the company structure, my dad is technically Fred's direct manager, even though they're both managers themselves.
    Fred has called in sick for 37% of his scheduled shifts since last Christmas (Dad's been keeping track). This is enough to put him on report, or whatever term they use. They've also found, from another colleague looking at Fred's Facebook page, that a lot of Fred's "sick days" correlate to days when he's actually out doing fun things, including city breaks around mainland Europe with his wife.
    Fred has one more chance, and if he takes one more sick day without a doctor's note, he will get fired by my dad. The kicker is that my dad has been at the company for one year, while Fred's been there for about 30 years and is friends with the boss. It's going to rock the boat. © IOwnAOnesie / Reddit
  • This one paper salesman has been in love with the secretary forever, but she’s engaged. One night, he told her, but she turned him down. He ended up getting a new girlfriend, who works at the same office, and the secretary left her fiancé.
    Then, at a team-building event, she told the salesman, in front of his new girlfriend, that she missed him. The new girlfriend is not happy. The boss is also interested in the secretary, but he’s a super awkward guy. And Toby in HR doesn’t do anything. © StillEnough / Reddit
  • I was playing volleyball and accidentally headbutted a co-worker as I was going towards the ball. She spent the next 3 years going through physical therapy because I gave her a concussion. I found this out years later, and she, for some reason, thought I was some mad lad who did it on purpose. © addicted2***d / Reddit
  • The office queen bee has 2 sidekicks. The director calls them a clique. Anyway, they collaborate on who to complain about to management together.
    It worked the first few times they did it, but they did it too much and screwed themselves over. They still work there, though, at least for now. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I started at my job almost a year ago, after being promised one of the two big, exciting projects coming up by my boss. Except once I started, I found out that he had given both of those projects to the youngest and least qualified team member, who happens to be cute, female and flirts with him constantly.
    As you might expect, she has botched both projects terribly, made our boss look bad, and only shows up for about 4 hours out of the 8-hour day. She also stopped flirting with our boss entirely once she got the projects she wanted. Boss (who's unhappily married) remained hopeful about his chances with cute female and constantly defended her lousy work to his superiors. Until she got engaged to a manager in an adjacent department.
    Suddenly, he noticed what a bad employee she is and has cracked down on her not being around. He has also started supporting the rest of his team (us) and helping us with what we need. He has his occasional sad puppy dog moments looking at her, but it seems his heartbreak is benefitting the rest of the team even as he puts her in her place. © Stroopwafellitis / Reddit
  • One of the company executives ended up kissing a member of his sales team. While he was kissing her, another woman who was also in his team grabbed the girl off of him (because she clearly liked him even though she had a boyfriend), and they fought in the middle of the dance floor.
    The next day, none of them were in the office. The girl who started the fight was told she either had to resign or be fired. She opted to resign out of embarrassment. © NeonRunaway / Reddit
  • We had a community cozy chair. It added character to the office until we hired another employee who claimed it as her own. It's 8:00 PM, and I'm camped near the printer with 5 hours of sleep. I'm using the chair while listlessly stapling packets on autopilot.
    The moment I stand, I kid you not, she grunts and drags the chair away to the front of the office. Nearly fall on my tail-bone. It's a constant source of trouble, and she wasn't getting much work even before this point. She hates doing the very thing she originally agreed to do. She sits in the chair in a state of near sleep.
    Occasionally, she startles because the way she sits cuts off her circulation, but settles back into a state of lethargic grumpiness. She staffs the check-in desk when I need to be elsewhere, and, frankly, it doesn't look very good to visitors. I'm responsible for her, but I can't fire her. The chair is now gone. She looks for it, but she'll never find it. © withoutcake / Reddit

