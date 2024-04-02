After Her Partner Had a Serious Accident, a Woman Decided to Take Care of Him With Her New Husband

Back in 2008, Kris Armstrong experienced an event that irrevocably transformed her life: her husband, Brandon Smith, had a serious car accident. Doctors battled for his life, and Brandon finally emerged from a coma two months after the event. However, the person Kris had known was no longer present; in his place was someone with a serious brain injury and post-traumatic amnesia, requiring constant care.

This new reality led Kris to assume the role of caregiver, a transition that caused her to reflect deeply on their relationship and the marriage vows they had shared, especially those that promised to be together «in sickness and in health.» Despite longing for a family and facing the impossibility of having one given the circumstances with Brandon, Kris chose to continue caring for him. She began the process of obtaining legal guardianship through divorce, demonstrating to the court her continued commitment through her daily actions of caring for and managing Brandon’s medical and financial needs.

Her life took an unexpected turn when she met James Armstrong in 2014. From the beginning, James, a single father, was informed about Brandon’s situation and the crucial role he played in Kris’ life. Instead of distancing himself, James admired Kris’ dedication and love for Brandon. James’ acceptance and support allowed Brandon to integrate naturally into the new couple’s life.