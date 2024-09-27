Alicia Silverstone Updates Fans After Tasting Poisonous Fruit From the Street

In a recent TikTok post that left fans on edge, Alicia Silverstone, famous for her role in the beloved film Clueless, caused quite a stir. The actress shared a video where she took a bite of an unknown fruit she discovered while strolling through the streets of England. This prompted a wave of comments from worried followers questioning her safety.

The actress decided to try a berry that was growing right by the roadside.

In the recent video on the social media, Silverstone shared her adventurous spirit as she chomped down on a peculiar fruit she stumbled upon while walking the streets of England. She encouraged her followers to help her figure out what it was, stating, "It was on the street, and we were debating if this was a tomato or not. It’s definitely not, given these leaves," while showcasing the mysterious plant.

Her subscribers were clearly disturbed by such recklessness.

As she took a cautious bite of unknown fruit, she commented, "I don't think you're supposed to eat this. It's almost like a pepper. Does anyone know what this is?" Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts about risky snacking, with many suggesting it might be a Jerusalem cherry, or solanum pseudocapsicum. This plant's berries are known to be toxic, even a small taste can lead to nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, and larger amounts can cause severe symptoms.

One concerned fan echoed the warnings, saying, "Jerusalem Cherry... They are poisonous," garnering over 6,000 likes. Others couldn't help but question Silverstone's bold move. One commenter joked, "Eating random stuff from bushes when you don't know what it is is a level of non-anxiety that I can only aspire to." While another quipped, "Who just picks something they don't know what it is and eats it?"

The actress updated the fans on her well-being.

The actress didn’t provide an update until the next day, heightening the worries of her followers. "Can someone tag me when we know she's OK?" asked a concerned user. The clip also made its way to Instagram, where fans expressed similar unease. One follower urged, "Stop eating fruits from unknown sources, ma'am." The 47-year-old actress reassured her followers on both Instagram and TikTok, declaring, "Alive and well! Don’t worry... I didn’t swallow." While Silverstone may have sought a fun moment of exploration, her fans are clearly hoping she sticks to safer snacking in the future!