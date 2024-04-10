Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 15-Year-Old Debuts New Name, From Seraphina to Fin Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s teen is making waves by stepping into the limelight with a brand-new identity. At 15 years old, the teen, formerly known as Seraphina Rose, has embraced a bold change, now going by a different name. The announcement comes as a surprise to many, as the couple has long been known for prioritizing their children’s privacy amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Jennifer and Ben protect their kids privacy.

Broadimage / Broad Image / East News , BG004 / Bauergriffin.com / East News

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have maintained a steadfast commitment to shielding their three children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — from the intrusive glare of the limelight. Throughout their marriage, which lasted from 2005 to 2018, the duo prioritized safeguarding their family’s privacy, particularly in the face of relentless paparazzi attention and the pitfalls of social media. Garner, in particular, has been vocal about her stance on keeping her kids away from the digital sphere, citing a lack of positivity.

mcla@broadimage.com / Broad Image / East News

Their child, previously known as Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, born in 2009, symbolizes their unwavering dedication to familial values. Affleck himself lauds Garner as a «superhero mom,» underscoring their shared commitment to prioritizing their children’s well-being. Now, at 15, Fin Affleck appears to have seamlessly integrated into a larger blended family, bonding with Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max.

Fin mentioned the new name in their grandparent’s memorial service.

In a touching moment of remembrance, Fin Affleck honored their late grandfather, William Jack Garner, during his memorial service. Amidst heartfelt tributes, Fin bravely stepped forward to introduce themselves by their new name. «Hello, my name is Fin Affleck» said the teen.

