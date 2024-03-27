Breaking: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Quietly Welcome First Baby (Photo)

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson is now a dad! Robert and Suki Waterhouse, have welcomed their first baby together after dating for years.

Suki announced her pregnancy in the most sparkling way.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

It was during her performance at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival that Waterhouse let the audience in on her secret. Adorned in a shimmering pink dress and a coat with feathers, she playfully hinted, «I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.» The reveal of her pregnancy came with a flourish of her coat, unveiling her baby bump to the delighted fans.

The couple was spotted outside with their baby.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

At 32, Suki Waterhouse, known for her acting and singing talents, became a mother. She and her 37-year-old partner, Robert Pattinson, enjoyed a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles, with Pattinson guiding a pink baby carriage.

Waterhouse’s relationship with Pattinson has been a constant for over half a decade. Their romance began to blossom in the public eye back in July 2018, and by December, they had decided to take the next step. «They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,» confirmed an insider.

