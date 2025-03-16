I Seduced My Best Friend’s Husband, Made Her Suffer, Now Karma Is Hitting Me Hard

Everly confessed, "As the months passed, everything seemed to be falling into place—or at least, that’s what I convinced myself. I was pregnant with David’s child, and despite the chaos I’d created, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of triumph. But then the universe decided it wasn’t done teaching me a lesson.

Donna—despite everything—had found a way to move forward. She gave birth to premature twins, two beautiful little miracles that seemed to light up her world. And somehow, despite the heartbreak, the betrayal, and the overwhelming pain, she found joy in motherhood. I saw photos of her on Facebook—her holding the twins, her smile genuine and full of life. Donna looked happy. The twins were gorgeous, and she looked like she had fully recovered from the wreckage I had caused.

And that’s when it hit me.

I was supposed to be happy too, right? I had David. I was carrying his child. I should’ve felt fulfilled, like I had everything I ever wanted. But I didn’t. I couldn’t. Not when David—David, the man I had fought so hard for—turned to me with a look I didn’t expect.

He told me he didn’t want kids with me. He wasn’t interested in raising a family with me, not now, not ever. He said he wanted to dedicate his life to the twins—Donna’s twins. He told me, flatly, that his focus was on making up for what he had done to Donna. He intended to spend every penny he had, every ounce of energy, proving to her and to the world that he was a good father.

It was as if everything had come full circle. David wasn’t the man I thought he was. He wasn’t the man I’d dreamed of. He had walked away from his commitment to Donna, broken everything apart, but now, he was determined to prove that he could fix things. With her children. But not with me.

David told me, in no uncertain terms, that I would be raising our child alone. He said our child would always be a reminder of the pain we caused. He said our child was the fruit of our affair—the product of a betrayal—and that the child would always be tied to that suffering. That was the legacy we had built. And for that reason, he would not be a father to our child.

But he promised me he would pay for everything. He’d make sure our child had what it needed. Financially, at least, our child would want for nothing. But emotionally? He was out. He had made up his mind, and I would carry the burden alone.

The punch of his words hit harder than anything. I felt like the ground had been pulled from under me. This wasn’t the life I’d imagined. This wasn’t the fairy tale I had convinced myself was meant to be mine. David—this man I had fought so hard for, this man I had destroyed so much for—was not the savior I had hoped for. He wasn’t even the partner I needed.

And in that moment, I realized the full weight of karma. Because now, I understood. I understood exactly how Donna felt. I felt the raw emptiness of betrayal, the sting of being abandoned, the heartbreak of being left to raise a child on my own, with no support, no love. I had created this mess, and now I was left alone to deal with the consequences.

I had thought I was entitled to happiness. I had convinced myself I deserved everything that came my way. But now, standing in the wreckage of my own choices, I could feel the weight of what I had done to Donna. I had hurt her, destroyed her family, and now I was reaping the same pain.

David had chosen his children with Donna. He had chosen her happiness over mine, and in that moment, I knew—I knew this was the life lesson I deserved. The universe had balanced the scales. I was now the one left holding the broken pieces, alone, just like Donna had been.

Karma was harsh. And I was finally learning that nothing—nothing—comes without a cost."