I Seduced My Best Friend’s Husband, Made Her Suffer, Now Karma Is Hitting Me Hard
Everly, 32, recently reached out to our editorial team with a letter that left us speechless. In her letter, she shared a story of betrayal, regret, and lessons learned the hard way. Everly confessed that she had stolen her best friend’s husband, convinced that once she had him, she would finally find the happiness she had been craving.
She believed that David—the man who was once her best friend’s partner—would be her happily ever after. But life, as she would soon learn, had other plans and karma was merciless.
Everly, 32, recently wrote us a letter that completely stopped us in our tracks.
Everly's letter was a powerful reminder of how one colossal mistake can ripple out and shatter lives—her own included.
Everly’s words hit like a gut punch: “Hi Bright Side, I’m Everly. I’m 32 years old, and up until recently, I thought I had everything I needed in my life. The only thing missing was love and a happy family. But my longing for happiness led me to make a decision I now regret more than anything. I selfishly ruined my best friend’s family to chase my own fleeting pleasure, tearing apart her life just to find a twisted version of my own peace.”
Her confession is gut-wrenching, raw, and painfully honest. It’s the kind of story that makes you stop and reflect on the choices you’ve made in your own life.
Everly fell in love with her best friend’s husband and their happiness made her suffer.
Everly shared, “Donna and I have been best friends for almost 2 decades. I fell in love with her husband right on their wedding day and I seduced him not long after they tied the knot. What
made things even worse was that Donna actually was already pregnant with their long-awaited baby at the time I interfered with their idyllic family and ruined it.”
Everly’s confession continues, and it cuts deeper: “David, Donna’s now ex-husband, is everything a woman could dream of—handsome, kind, smart, and so full of life. He’s a successful businessman, a man who seems to have it all. And for four years, he and Donna were inseparable, before he finally proposed. She was on cloud nine, absolutely glowing, the happiest woman in the world. And me? I was the saddest creature on the planet. I pretended to be happy for her, but deep down, I was crushed. I was consumed by my own feelings, wishing their marriage would never happen. Because I was in love with David. I even tried to flirt with him while they were dating, but I didn’t care about the consequences—only about what I wanted.
Then came their wedding day. As I watched David stand there, holding Donna’s hand at the altar, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I really loved him. It felt like a wave of panic rushing over me. I wanted to scream, to shout out, ’I love you! Don’t do this! Don’t marry her, I’m the one you’re meant to be with!’ But of course, I kept quiet. I smiled and acted like everything was fine, while inside, my heart was shattering into a million pieces.”
Everly started an affair with her best friend’s husband and broke Donna’s heart in so many ways.
Everly shared, "Two months after Donna and David’s wedding, everything fell apart in a way I never imagined. I had always thought of myself as a good friend, someone who would never hurt Donna—my best friend. But I couldn’t help myself. I wanted David. And when the opportunity arose, I took it. It started as an affair, just a few stolen moments between us, but it quickly spiraled into something darker. I didn’t care about the consequences anymore. I was so wrapped up in my own desires, my own pain, that I couldn’t see the destruction I was causing.
David was everything I had ever wanted—handsome, smart, successful, and charming. Donna was so lucky to have him, and yet, I was the one who wanted him. I knew how much he loved her, how they’d built their lives together. But that didn’t matter to me. I convinced him that he deserved more than what he had with her, that he could have a better life with me. I manipulated him, played on his insecurities, and slowly, I made him believe that Donna wasn’t the one for him anymore.
And in the end, I won. David left her. He walked away from the woman who had been his everything, the woman who was three months pregnant with his child, to move in with me.
I didn’t feel the guilt that I should have. Instead, there was a rush of relief. David was mine. We were together, and that was all that mattered. I had what I wanted, and for the first time, I didn’t feel empty. He was with me. But looking back, I realize just how much damage I caused—not just to Donna, but to everyone around me.
When David left Donna, it was as if her world shattered. I can still remember how devastated she was, how lost she became. I knew she was hurting, but I couldn’t bring myself to care. The woman who had once been the happiest bride in the world was now a shell of herself. She called me, but I ignored her. I wasn’t ready to face the guilt. I had made my choice, and there was no going back. I convinced myself she’d move on eventually, that she would be fine. But deep down, I knew I had torn her apart."
Donna was pregnant and suffering and Everly was enjoying her life with Donna’s husband.
The woman shared, “I didn’t see the toll it took on her at first. Donna lost so much weight. It wasn’t just that she stopped eating—it was as if the life had been sucked out of her. Her face, once bright with laughter, was now pale and hollow. She barely slept, barely spoke, and when she did, her words felt empty, like she was saying them just to fill the silence. She’d call David, beg him to come back, but his mind was already made up. He was with me now. And yet, every time I saw her face—whether in a text, a call, or when she passed by our old hangouts—I could see it: the heartbreak, the confusion, the betrayal. She was drowning, and I was the reason.
Meanwhile, David and I were happy. I would wake up beside him every morning, feeling like I was living a dream, like everything I’d ever wanted had come true. We spent our days together, making plans, laughing, enjoying each other’s company. It was everything I’d hoped for. But every laugh, every kiss, was tinged with a dark undercurrent, one I couldn’t escape. The joy I felt in David’s arms was mixed with guilt I couldn’t shake, and yet I told myself I deserved it. He was happy with me, and that should’ve been enough. But deep down, I couldn’t help but think about Donna.
While David and I were out living our best lives, Donna was breaking. I could almost feel her pain even when we were miles apart. She was the woman who had loved David with everything she had, the woman who had stood by him through thick and thin, and now she was alone. And I–I was the one who had taken everything from her.
I see it now—the destruction I caused. At the time, I was too absorbed in my own happiness to realize that with every moment of joy I shared with David, I was leaving Donna in a place where her world was crumbling. I was living the life I had always dreamed of, and she was left in the ruins of her heart.”
Karma hit Everly unexpectedly, and very hard.
Everly confessed, "As the months passed, everything seemed to be falling into place—or at least, that’s what I convinced myself. I was pregnant with David’s child, and despite the chaos I’d created, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of triumph. But then the universe decided it wasn’t done teaching me a lesson.
Donna—despite everything—had found a way to move forward. She gave birth to premature twins, two beautiful little miracles that seemed to light up her world. And somehow, despite the heartbreak, the betrayal, and the overwhelming pain, she found joy in motherhood. I saw photos of her on Facebook—her holding the twins, her smile genuine and full of life. Donna looked happy. The twins were gorgeous, and she looked like she had fully recovered from the wreckage I had caused.
And that’s when it hit me.
I was supposed to be happy too, right? I had David. I was carrying his child. I should’ve felt fulfilled, like I had everything I ever wanted. But I didn’t. I couldn’t. Not when David—David, the man I had fought so hard for—turned to me with a look I didn’t expect.
He told me he didn’t want kids with me. He wasn’t interested in raising a family with me, not now, not ever. He said he wanted to dedicate his life to the twins—Donna’s twins. He told me, flatly, that his focus was on making up for what he had done to Donna. He intended to spend every penny he had, every ounce of energy, proving to her and to the world that he was a good father.
It was as if everything had come full circle. David wasn’t the man I thought he was. He wasn’t the man I’d dreamed of. He had walked away from his commitment to Donna, broken everything apart, but now, he was determined to prove that he could fix things. With her children. But not with me.
David told me, in no uncertain terms, that I would be raising our child alone. He said our child would always be a reminder of the pain we caused. He said our child was the fruit of our affair—the product of a betrayal—and that the child would always be tied to that suffering. That was the legacy we had built. And for that reason, he would not be a father to our child.
But he promised me he would pay for everything. He’d make sure our child had what it needed. Financially, at least, our child would want for nothing. But emotionally? He was out. He had made up his mind, and I would carry the burden alone.
The punch of his words hit harder than anything. I felt like the ground had been pulled from under me. This wasn’t the life I’d imagined. This wasn’t the fairy tale I had convinced myself was meant to be mine. David—this man I had fought so hard for, this man I had destroyed so much for—was not the savior I had hoped for. He wasn’t even the partner I needed.
And in that moment, I realized the full weight of karma. Because now, I understood. I understood exactly how Donna felt. I felt the raw emptiness of betrayal, the sting of being abandoned, the heartbreak of being left to raise a child on my own, with no support, no love. I had created this mess, and now I was left alone to deal with the consequences.
I had thought I was entitled to happiness. I had convinced myself I deserved everything that came my way. But now, standing in the wreckage of my own choices, I could feel the weight of what I had done to Donna. I had hurt her, destroyed her family, and now I was reaping the same pain.
David had chosen his children with Donna. He had chosen her happiness over mine, and in that moment, I knew—I knew this was the life lesson I deserved. The universe had balanced the scales. I was now the one left holding the broken pieces, alone, just like Donna had been.
Karma was harsh. And I was finally learning that nothing—nothing—comes without a cost."
