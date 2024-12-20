Arnold Schwarzenegger Is "Completely Unrecognizable" on the Streets of NYC — Fans Are Loving It

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proving his dedication to transforming completely for his craft. The star was nearly unrecognizable on the streets of New York as he continued filming his role as Santa Claus for his upcoming movie.

The 77-year-old star began shooting scenes for the holiday movie The Man With the Bag, where he plays Santa Claus, showcasing a dramatic look with his snowy white beard and eyebrows. Known for his iconic roles in action-packed films, Arnold is returning to the set for his first Christmas-themed project in almost 30 years.

The Hollywood icon was a far cry from his action-hero persona, as he fully embraced his transformation into Santa Claus on set. For the scene, he sported a white crewneck sweater adorned with a festive design of a red pickup truck carrying a Christmas tree in its bed, paired with brown corduroy pants. Later, he layered up in a long, vibrant red coat, a look perfectly befitting Kris Kringle himself, as he brought festive joy to the streets of Manhattan.

Online, the actor was deemed ''completely unrecognizable'' and fans were amazed by the actor's massive transformation and were excited to see the upcoming movie. One person simply gushed, ''It’s Santa!'' while another added, ''I think he makes a good Father Christmas! The look suits him.'' A third admirer noted, ''Arnie is rocking the white hair and beard...''

We admire Arnold Schwarzenegger not only for his talent but also for his sincerity. Last year, the legendary star candidly reflected on his separation from his wife of 25 years and shared his regrets, a moment of vulnerability that endeared him to us even more.