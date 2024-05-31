Joe Jonas Has a New Girlfriend—Here’s What Sophie Turner Thinks

In the tumultuous world of celebrity relationships, few have been as closely watched as the split between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Their highly publicized divorce last September left fans speculating about the future of both stars. As time has passed, new chapters have begun for each of them.

Joe Jonas officially started dating a new girlfriend.

Despite their highly publicized divorce last September, Sophie Turner has responded positively to Joe Jonas's new relationship with Stormi Bree. In March, Joe was spotted sharing a kiss with Stormi at the Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney, Australia, where The Jonas Brothers were on the latest leg of their world tour. They were enjoying an outing with Joe's younger brother, Nick, and other friends. Months have passed, and Joe and Stormi continue to date, suggesting that their relationship is becoming serious.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner expressed their opinions about each other's new partners.

Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

The Game of Thrones actress is reportedly "relieved" to see her ex-husband moving on. According to a source, "She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing. She’s relieved to see him moving on." This reaction makes sense considering Sophie has been dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson since October 2023 and is reportedly "very happy" in her new relationship. In December 2023, another source said that Joe was also happy to see Sophie moving on. "Joe supports whatever choices she makes and if she is happy, he is happy."

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

These fresh starts came just a few months after Sophie and Joe ended their marriage. "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the former couple announced in a joint statement on September 6, 2023. They say that there was much speculative news as to why, but actually this was a united decision.

Joe Jonas still wants to focus more on his kids.

Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News , Laurent Salmon/KCS/East News

Since December 2023, Joe Jonas has been romantically linked to model and internet personality Stormi Bree, and their relationship appears to be flourishing. According to an insider, Joe and Stormi are still in their infancy. "Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come."

Stormi Bree also has a child.

Stormi Bree, 33, is a multifaceted personality known for her work as a model, singer, and actress. She was previously in a relationship with model Lucky Blue Smith, with whom she has a daughter named Gravity Blue Smith, born in 2017​​. Bree appears joyful as she shares a selfie on her Instagram Stories, wearing a beanie strikingly similar to one previously seen on Jonas in London. However, neither of them made appearances on each other's timelines or Stories.

Couples may choose to part ways, but it's crucial to maintain mutual respect and dignity towards each other, even after the relationship ends. Upholding respect for your exes fosters a healthier environment for moving forward and can positively influence future interactions and relationships.