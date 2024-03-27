Rihanna Cuts Her Hair Short, and Leaves Everyone Shocked With Her New Look

Recent photos of Rihanna are taking the internet by storm, as the singer was photographed with a pixie cut. Although she has had short hair in the past, people can’t help but comment on how different she looks now, and the reactions to the new hairstyle were mixed.

© Jeffrey Mayer / Alamy Stock Photo , Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

The 36-year-old is taking us all on a trip down memory lane after going back to a pixie cut, which she has sported multiple times before, including in 2008 and 2012. After going blonde in November 2023, she decided to further change her look and picked something bold. On March 22, 2024, she was seen in public for the first time with the new hairstyle and photos of the moment, which you can see below, quickly caused a stir online. The shock might be down to the fact that we last saw her without long locks over 5 years ago, but some people are adamant that this time it doesn’t quite suit her.

Many online users pointed out that the look seems to be a bit dated. «My mom had that hair in 1987,» someone said, while another person mentioned that the hairstyle had aged her, making her «look 50.» Overall, the general consensus is that the new look isn’t something you’d expect to see on a celebrity, much less Rihanna, who’s known for her fashion sense. «She looks like who you’d see on an average day in Walmart or Popeye’s,» one wrote, with another one adding, «Rihanna is fabulous, but that lace didn’t do her any favors. I want the wavy hair of a Caribbean goddess again.» However, even though the hairstyle is not everyone’s cup, there are still plenty of folks who stand behind the choice. «We live for short hair Rihanna,» one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), and another one followed with, «She looks cute.»