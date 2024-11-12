Selena Gomez’s Latest Look Creates a Stir as Fans Fixate on an Unusual Detail

Selena Gomez stole the show at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, looking absolutely radiant in a sleek, form-fitting red gown. She exuded confidence, and her striking dress was one of the night’s most memorable highlights—yet nearly everyone seemed to have the same comment.

At 32, the singer and actress turned heads at the BFI London Film Festival’s screening of Emilia Perez. She dazzled in a sleek, body-hugging dress, complete with a bold neckline and a dramatic, oversized bow, making her the undeniable center of attention.

Selena’s dark locks were styled into a sleek high ponytail, drawing attention to her sparkling diamond drop earrings. She enhanced her elegant outfit with Chaumet jewelry, while her makeup—perfectly done with smoky eyeshadow—brought out her striking features, completing the look beautifully.

Although Gomez is celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense, many noticed that her dress appeared not to fit quite right, leaving many wondering what might have caused the issue.

One person asked, ’’What exactly is going on with her arms?’’ There’s no doubt Selena looked stunning, but the issues with her dress led fans to point fingers at her stylist. Comments poured in, with people saying things like, “How can her stylist send her on the red carpet with those dress straps falling off her shoulders?” and “Her styling team did her dirty on this one.”

Gomez is without a doubt one of the most in-demand stars with a packed calendar. In September, she wowed audiences once more at the 2024 Emmys, wearing a stunning black velvet gown by Ralph Lauren. The elegant dress showcased a halter neckline accented with silver sequins, and she looked radiant. You can see the full look here.