(VIDEO) Unknown Traveler Found a Way to Help Parents on Their First Flight as a Family and Won the Hearts of the Internet

In a heartwarming display of kindness, a stranger on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Newark International Airport made a baby’s first flight a truly memorable experience. See the video inside and prepare to get your heart full.

It all happened on a flight.

On a recent family vacation from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Newark International Airport, Kelly Levine and her husband Jake experienced an encounter that turned a nervous first-time flight into an unforgettable memory. The story unfolded when Kelly noticed her five-month-old daughter, Romey, captivated by the woman seated next to them, who happened to be busy crocheting. The woman, Meegan Rubin, and Kelly exchanged glances before striking up a conversation. It turned out that fate had already connected them on the flight to Mexico. Throughout the journey, Kelly and Rubin engaged in a delightful conversation, primarily revolving around Romey, who couldn’t take her eyes off Rubin’s crochet work. Kelly shared that the crocheting entertained her daughter for hours of the flight just by observing the artwork. Rubin remembers that while other children were crying and complaining during the flight, Romey remained calm and cool as she gazed upon the crochet work in action. The calmness of baby Romey melted Rubin’s heart and prompted her to give the baby an unforgettable gift.

The surprise

As the plane soared through the sky, Kelly and Jake noticed Rubin diligently working on her crochet project. Despite their curiosity, they refrained from asking about it. They did not even suspect that the surprise in store was meant for them. Upon landing, Rubin turned to Kelly by simply declaring that she was done. What followed was an unexpected and heartwarming gift—a yellow knit hat just the right size for baby Romey. “I just couldn’t help myself. She’s so good,” Rubin expressed, revealing her kind and spontaneous gesture.

A stranger’s gift with a good outcome

It turned out that Rubin had dedicated the last two hours of the flight to crafting the beanie for Romey, a gesture that left Kelly and Jake in awe. The unexpected act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed, as fellow passengers observed the beautiful encounter between strangers. For Kelly, who had been apprehensive about flying with her baby for the first time, Rubin’s generosity eased her nerves and opened her up to future travel experiences. Kelly mentioned in an interview that this gesture let her more open to traveling with her baby in the future.

A friendship that will last.

The story didn’t end on the flight. Kelly took to TikTok to share the special moment, garnering 7.8 million views and counting. In the video, text across the screen detailed the unexpected turn of events. The post also emphasized the importance of kindness and the impact it can have on others, encouraging people to perform random acts of kindness without expecting anything in return. In her post, she says that doing something nice for no other reason than just to be nice is something that everyone can use. Users shared their thoughts, with one commenter suggesting that the picture of Romey in the knit hat should be added to her baby book along with the flight ticket. To pay it forward and promote Meegan’s small business, Kelly took the opportunity to share Meegan’s Instagram profile. Since then, Kelly and Rubin have stayed connected through social media, forming a bond beyond the confines of the airplane. Rubin’s business is called @crochetobey. She also shared the encounter on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the newfound friends she made during the flight.

Watch the video: