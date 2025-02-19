Woman’s Mysterious Leg Pain Turns Out to Be Rare "Holy Fire" Disease From Medieval Times

A 24-year-old woman went to an outpatient clinic just two days after she started feeling an intense burning sensation in both of her legs. She also noticed her feet had changed color, and walking had become difficult.

When the doctors examined her, they were concerned to find that her legs felt cold to the touch, and there was no pulse in the arteries that supply blood to the lower legs and feet. A CT scan revealed that her arteries were narrowed, which was blocking blood flow.

To treat this, she was given heparin, a blood thinner. Thankfully, the pain in her legs eased, and they began to warm up as the blood flow improved. However, despite the progress, one of her toes had to be amputated due to gangrene.