I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05
11 Stories With Endings That Are Impossible to Guess
If you think you’ve mastered the art of predicting a story’s conclusion, think again. These 11 tales are crafted to keep you guessing until the very last moment, each one weaving a narrative so unpredictable, that you'll never see the ending coming.
- "Right after high school graduation, I met a girl in a pool hall who had the exact same name as my mother (it was Jacqueline, for the record.) We were both born and raised in the same mid-sized city. I didn't think much of it beyond the obvious 'Oh that's a completely coincidental happenstance!'
Fast-forward two or three months, and she and I are dating. Meet her parents, and her dad 'swears' he's met me before.
A couple weeks later, I go to visit the gf at work and am greeted with the following, 'So, I know why my dad thinks you look familiar. Turns out, he dated your mom in high school, then named his daughter after her.'" FabricateReality / Reddit
- "When I was in high school, two girls from my high school, with similar names, had dated the same two guys and switched. This was already scandalous in our small high school. Here comes the twist.
Come to find out, the two guys, football players, were in a relationship behind their backs. So in both relationships, the girls were being cheated on by their boyfriends with their ex-boyfriends. I still think they don't know, but there's a good chance they are not together anymore." 1pptouch / Reddit
- "So, I got my buddy CJ a job at my gas station, and it's his first day. He was working a register and was doing pretty well. My manager was behind us. I hear CJ say from his register, 'C'mon, Grandma, hurry up. You've used a debit card before.'
My manager looked like a deer in headlights. Both of us just look at him. I'm FURIOUS that he just messed up the job that I vouched for him to get. He looks confused for a second, then starts to chuckle.
It was his actual grandmother. We all had a good laugh, and it was a good day." Childflayer / Reddit
I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
- "My 4yo screamed at the top of his lungs at 6:45 am this morning, we are staying at my in-laws, so I said, 'I’m not sure everyone likes it when you scream like that.' Then, from the other side of the room, my 18mo who last week could barely say 10 words, 'Winnie like it.'" clhubes / Twitter
- "When my little cousin was 3 years old he LOVED Mickey Mouse and one day we were having him and the rest of the family for breakfast.
I decided to make him special pancakes shaped like Mickey Mouse's head and use blueberries and whipped cream to make it sorta resemble his face. I was so excited to see the smile on his face when I served him those pancakes, but instead, he yelled out, 'I HATE MICKEY!'
Apparently, he and Mickey had a falling out that I was unaware of, and I had to go make him regular pancakes because he refused to eat the Mickey ones." -eDgAR- / Reddit
- "I was working the cash register at McDonald's a long time ago, and this punk-looking kid kept asking for money to use the pay phone. I gave him some, and he came back in claiming it ate his change, and begging for more so he could 'call his mom.'
He did the same thing a couple more times, and about a dollar fifty later, I was frustrated and just wanted to be left alone, so I found someone to take my place at the register and let the kid use my cell phone. I was paranoid that he was about to steal my phone, but nope...he called his mom, left a message asking to be picked up, gave the phone back, and thanked me.
The unexpected ending: About 20 minutes later, a man I served shortly before the incident came back inside with an envelope. He insisted I take it, and thanked me, saying, 'If that were my son, I would be so thankful for your kindness.' I didn't have time to open the envelope until later. It was a $100 gift certificate to the nicest restaurant in town." whaleplushie / Reddit
- "I was a little girl, 8 or 9, when I started to hear knocking in my room at night. It would go on for hours nonstop until I fell asleep. This happened for weeks at a time, mostly during the summer.
Now, I was a smart and stubborn kid who refused to believe in ghosts or magic. By the time this knocking had gone on for about three weeks solid, I was whispering, 'Hey, if you need help crossing over or whatever, that's fine. Just let me sleep.'
I never told anyone because I knew there was a rational explanation, I just didn't see it yet. It could have been a raccoon or the house. The knocking got less frequent over the years, and I simply decided not to care. It eventually faded away entirely.
Flash forward a few years, I was 12 when I started having problems with anxiety. I was treated for it, but none of it was helping. They sent me off to have a full workup. There was no raccoon, house, or creepy pervert making the noise, I had schizophrenia." not_a_mutant / Reddit
- "When I was a kid, I went deep sea fishing with my dad and some uncles and cousins, etc. We had 2 boats out a mile or two, I don't remember exactly how far. Anyhow, I'm not very good at fishing - or holding things I guess - because I went to cast, and I threw my fishing pole overboard. Everybody had a good laugh, someone loaned me a different pole, and we continued fishing.
A couple of hours later, we go back to shore. We can't get to the docks, though, because there's a boat race going on. We have to wait around for a while. One of my cousins decided to pull out his fishing pole to alleviate the boredom, even though everyone knew he wouldn't catch anything.
Except he did catch something: my fishing pole." dromedarian / Reddit
- "Animal Planet had a show called The Most Extreme where they would do lists of animals. They did an episode on the deadliest animals. I was ten years old when I watched this episode and I cannot tell you how pissed off I was when they revealed that number one was 'mosquito'." richard_normal / Twitter
- "My child started sitting in a corner a few weeks ago to talk to 'Jennifer.' I thought she had an imaginary friend. Then she told us the girl was called 'Jennifer Chip' which seemed like a weird surname until I discovered she was talking to a Dorito that was under the radiator." itsnashflynn / Twitter
- "I suggest to my kid that she could leave her purse at home as she goes to spend the weekend at her grandparents' house.
'No, my money is in it.'
'What could you possibly need money for at Grammy’s house?'
'In case I need to make a bet.'" notmythirdrodeo / Twitter
As you close the final page of these 11 stories, one thing becomes clear: the power of a truly unpredictable ending lies in its ability to linger in your mind long after the tale is told. Each of these narratives has twisted your expectations, played with your assumptions, and delivered surprises that defied all logic.