5+ Unusual Urine Colors You Should Never Ignore—And What They Mean
You probably don’t think twice about the color of your urine—until something looks off. But that golden stream can reveal a lot about your health, acting as an early warning system for dehydration, infections, and even serious diseases. From deep amber to shocking blue, your urine’s hue might be trying to tell you something important. Here’s what different colors could mean—and when it’s time to call your doctor.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK THE GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
Red or Pink — Blood in Urine
While consuming beets or berries can cause red urine, a persistent reddish or pink tint could mean blood is present.This could be a sign of urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney stones, bladder infections, or even bladder/kidney cancer.
Dehydration
If your urine is dark and you’re urinating less frequently than usual, it could be a sign of dehydration. You might also experience fatigue, nausea, or grogginess. A doctor can check your urine’s concentration to assess your hydration levels.
Dehydration is the most common cause of orange urine and is often resolved by drinking more water. However, if your urine is orange and your stool appears unusually light, it could indicate a bile duct issue that requires medical attention.
Fruity or sweet-smelling pee
If your urine has a fruity or sweet smell, it could be a sign of high blood sugar, as your body releases excess glucose through your urine. This could be an early warning of diabetes or hyperglycemia. Also, in cases of diabetes or hyperglycemia (high blood sugar), the urine might appear light to dark yellow, often due to dehydration as your body tries to flush out excess glucose. The sugary or fruity smell is the result of your body releasing glucose through the urine, but the color can vary depending on how hydrated you are.
Sweet-smelling pee should not be ignored. If you notice this, it’s a good idea to consult a doctor to rule out any serious health issues.
Blue or Green
Though rare, blue or green urine may be caused by certain medications (such as those for infections or anesthesia). It can also be a sign of familial hypercalcemia, a rare genetic disorder affecting calcium metabolism.
Ammonia scent
If your urine has a strong ammonia smell, your body might be sending you a warning. While occasional odor changes are normal—often linked to diet or hydration—persistent ammonia-scented urine could signal an underlying issue. Common causes include dehydration, urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney issues, or even liver diseases like cirrhosis. If the smell is accompanied by burning, cloudy urine, or pelvic pain, it’s time to consult a doctor. Your body is trying to tell you something—don’t ignore it.
Dark brown urine
Dark brown urine is often linked to dehydration but can also result from certain medications (like metronidazole or chloroquine), foods (such as rhubarb or fava beans), or medical conditions like rhabdomyolysis, porphyria, or liver disease. Intense exercise, especially running, can also cause dark urine, a condition known as exertional hematuria, which usually resolves with rest. If dark urine persists or is accompanied by other symptoms, it’s important to consult a doctor to rule out underlying health issues.
Cloudy or Milky White
Cloudy urine is often a sign of urinary tract infections (UTIs) due to pus or excess white blood cells. It can also indicate kidney stones or a buildup of phosphate crystals linked to metabolic issues.
Clear urine
Clear urine usually means you’re drinking more water than the recommended daily amount. While staying hydrated is important, excessive water intake can dilute your body’s electrolytes. Occasional clear urine isn’t a concern, but if it’s consistently clear, it may suggest you’re overhydrated. In some cases, clear urine could also point to liver issues like cirrhosis or viral hepatitis. If you’re not drinking excessive water and still notice clear urine, it’s a good idea to consult a doctor for further evaluation.
If you notice persistent changes in urine color, especially when accompanied by pain, fever, nausea, or fatigue, consult a healthcare professional. Your urine is a powerful indicator of your health—don’t ignore its warning signs.