5+ Unusual Urine Colors You Should Never Ignore—And What They Mean

If your urine is dark and you’re urinating less frequently than usual, it could be a sign of dehydration. You might also experience fatigue, nausea, or grogginess. A doctor can check your urine’s concentration to assess your hydration levels.

Dehydration is the most common cause of orange urine and is often resolved by drinking more water. However, if your urine is orange and your stool appears unusually light, it could indicate a bile duct issue that requires medical attention.