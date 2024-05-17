Brooke Shields and Her Daughter Got Matching Tattoos, but People Leave Hurtful Comments

When Brooke Shields shared a picture of herself and her 18-year-old daughter Grier Henchy getting matching tattoos, she couldn’t have expected people to leave tactless comments. But some followers suspected that the real reason behind the tattoos had nothing to do with showcasing a mother-daughter bond.

Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, marked Mother’s Day 2024 and Grier's 18th birthday by getting matching tattoos symbolizing their bond. Tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared photos of the stylish pair proudly showing off their new ink on Instagram, including a close-up of their matching tattoos. The tattoos symbolize Grier taking a step into her mother's shoes, with Shields by her side.

The tattoo design, depicted in black-and-white, portrays a child wearing oversized heels while standing face-to-face with her mother, who is also donning similar footwear. Campbell, known for his “Stupid Things for Love” podcast, conducted an interview with Shields and Henchy for a special Mother’s Day episode. During the discussion, the famous actress explained the meaning behind their shoe-themed tattoos. Shields recounted how her daughter, from a young age, loved wearing her shoes, regardless of how big they were. She noted that Grier’s entire foot could fit inside the shoe’s toe box.

Shields posted a heartwarming series of images on Instagram revealing her new tattoo, accompanied by the caption "Matching tattoos with both of my girls. There’s nothing like being a mama." For the tattoo session, the duo chose comfortable attire. Shields wore high-waisted jeans and a graphic T-shirt, while Grier sported a pastel pink cardigan over a tank top paired with jeans.

Some people didn't appreciate the tattoo and thought it was a way to promote Shields' new movie, "Mother of the Bride". "For a movie? Kinda cringe," one user commented. "Not a fan of tattoos in any way," another follower added. However, many people found the matching tattoos adorable. "Matching tattoos are always really thoughtful and cool," one user wrote. "Love it! My daughter and I have the same small heart," another follower shared.