Jason Momoa’s Rarely-Seen Son Makes an Appearance and He Looks Just Like Him

In a recent video, Nakoa-Wolf, the 15-year-old son of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, captured everyone’s attention. The young teen spent a fun day with his dad by the sea, looking just like him.

Jason Momoa shared a wholesome clip with his look-alike son. In the video, he talks about the benefits of a soap brand called Humble, with Nakoa-Wolf hanging out in the background. Suddenly, Momoa playfully pushed his son into the water but continued his discussion without missing a beat. The clip then showed them having a great time, laughing and playfully trying to dunk each other, although Nakoa-Wolf couldn’t quite get back at his dad.

The video quickly gained popularity, earning thousands of likes and comments. Lenny Kravitz, a close friend of Momoa and Bonet’s ex-husband, even chimed in with a sweet message, saying, “What up fam,” and included heart and fist emojis.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have two children together: 15-year-old Nakoa-Wolf and 17-year-old Lola. They finalized their divorce in July 2024, agreeing on shared custody of their kids. The couple was married for over seven years and had been in a relationship for 12 years.

