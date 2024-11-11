“She Has Taken It Too Far,” Jane Fonda, 86, Stuns on Red Carpet — People Agree on One Thing

86-year-old Jane Fonda proved she can still command the red carpet with style. The movie icon looked effortlessly chic and radiant in an all-black ensemble, drawing plenty of attention.

Jane Fonda made an appearance at the 2024 Women In Film (WIF) Honors, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. She took the stage to present the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award to 66-year-old Annette Bening, a five-time Oscar nominee.

Fonda dazzled on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, striking confident poses in a glittering black jacket, tailored slacks, and a plunging top. The 86-year-old On Golden Pond actress completed her look with glossy pink lips and styled her hair in soft, voluminous curls for the evening.

Jane looked thrilled, and she glowed on the red carpet, warmly embracing fellow actress Kate Winslet and pausing for the cameras. Fans praised the movie star for her positive energy and youthful spirit.

Despite her undeniable charisma, some remarked on her recent look, feeling she’d had too many procedures and preferring her appearance from earlier years. One person noted, ’’Jane was looking amazing before...’’ Another added, ’’Jane Fonda has taken it way too far now...’’