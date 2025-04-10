Scientists De-Extinct the Dire Wolf After 10,000 Years—Here’s What It Means for Us
On October 1, 2024, two dire wolf pups—predators that roamed America over 10,000 years ago—were brought back to life using ancient DNA extracted from fossilized remains. A special technology allowed researchers at Colossal Biosciences to edit the genome of modern-day wolves to match that of their ancient ancestors. But what does this extraordinary scientific feat mean for us, and how will it shape the future of conservation, biodiversity, and even our perception of extinction?
The dire wolf was once a powerful predator in North and South America.
It was a relative of the modern wolf, but larger and more robust. However, around 10,000 years ago, it vanished, likely due to a combination of climate change and competition with other species.
Fast-forward to today, and a team of visionary scientists has resurrected the species.
The biotech company behind this achievement successfully reconstructed the entire dire wolf genome from ancient DNA extracted from fossils ranging from 11,500 to 72,000 years old. Using this genetic blueprint, Colossal edited the genes of modern wolves to recreate the genetic profile of the dire wolf.
“It marks a major milestone not only for our company, but for science, conservation, and humanity. With the birth of Romulus and Remus, de-extinction is no longer theory—it’s reality. There’s more work ahead, but this moment redefines what’s possible for the planet’s future,” shared the company.
The public reaction to the resurrection of the dire wolf has been mixed.
On social media, people have expressed awe and excitement over the achievement, “This. Is. INSANE 🔥🔥🔥” one user shared. “Wow! What’s coming next!?!? We’ve never been so back before,” commented another user.
Others have been more skeptical, questioning whether the resources used in de-extinction could be better spent on protecting living species—"Let’s focus on the ones that are barely kept alive right now." And developing more useful treatment—"Yet we still don’t have a cure for cancer? Make it make sense.“
Other people expressed their concerns and joked about the whole thing:
- “Half of me wants to scream in horror, because everything in me knows on a cellular level that this is a *very* bad idea... The other half is begging you to CRISPR me a pet pterodactyl named Pete.”
- “Poor babies. Brought to a time they were not supposed to live in. Life in a zoo. How depressing for them.
Next? T-Rex? That should be fun. Didn’t work out too well for Jurassic Park.”
- “Animals that are extinct had their time. You are too busy knowing you could do something like this without stopping for a moment to decide if you should. In the wrong hands, this could become dangerous.”
- “They are beautiful animals, but they have no mother to teach them. You can’t set them loose to actually live life. What are you going to do with them?
They are going to live life as a caged experiment. Should not have done this.”
- “I can’t think of a single thing that could go wrong with this plan.”
- “They’ve never watched Jurassic Park...”
Some people question the entire idea:
- Wow, this is horribly misleading. Modifying gray wolves to be slightly dire wolf-ish isn’t de-extinction.
- If we splice 14 dire wolf genes into a gray wolf genome containing 19,000 genes, what percent of the dire wolf are those white canids?
- Don’t believe this. It’s all marketing. They didn’t “resurrect” dire wolves, they edited 14 genes of the gray wolf to match those of the dire wolf. This is nowhere near “resurrecting” a species.
At best, this is just a genetically altered gray wolf to look like a dire wolf. Dire wolves aren’t even wolves.
The birth of Romulus and Remus isn’t just about bringing back a species; it’s about revolutionizing conservation efforts and ensuring a healthier, more balanced planet.
De-extinction opens the door for restoring biodiversity in ecosystems that have been severely impacted by human activities. By reintroducing species like the dire wolf, scientists believe they can help revive ecosystems that once flourished with these predators. The dire wolf could potentially play a critical role in restoring balance to modern ecosystems, controlling prey populations, and helping to revitalize habitats.
The idea of using de-extinction to fix ecological imbalances is backed by many in the scientific community. For example, the reintroduction of species like woolly mammoths could help restore grasslands in the Arctic, counteracting the effects of climate change by improving soil quality and carbon sequestration.
The role of CRISPR technology in the resurrection of the dire wolf is perhaps the most revolutionary aspect of this achievement. CRISPR is a powerful tool that allows scientists to edit DNA with unprecedented precision, opening the door to not only de-extincting species but also potentially improving them genetically. While CRISPR’s role in medical research is well-known, its application to wildlife conservation is groundbreaking.
With Romulus and Remus, Colossal Biosciences has proven that genetic engineering can resurrect long-extinct species. However, there are concerns about the long-term effects of using genetic modification on animals, both in terms of their health and their ability to survive in the wild. “Until recently, the main limits [to genetic engineering] were technical: what it is possible to do. Now scientists are faced with ethical limits as well: what it is acceptable to do,” experts say.
While the birth of Romulus and Remus is an exciting milestone, it’s only the beginning of a much larger journey.
As Colossal Biosciences put it, “The modern utility of de-extinction is to rebuild extinct species for today that will secure the health and biodiversity of our planet’s future.”
For now, we can only wait to see what the future holds for Romulus, Remus, and the broader movement to bring back the lost creatures of our planet’s past. One thing is certain: the howl of the dire wolf, silent for over 10,000 years, will surely stand as a reminder of human creativity and the potential of science.
