Scientists De-Extinct the Dire Wolf After 10,000 Years—Here’s What It Means for Us

It was a relative of the modern wolf, but larger and more robust. However, around 10,000 years ago, it vanished, likely due to a combination of climate change and competition with other species.

Fast-forward to today, and a team of visionary scientists has resurrected the species.

The biotech company behind this achievement successfully reconstructed the entire dire wolf genome from ancient DNA extracted from fossils ranging from 11,500 to 72,000 years old. Using this genetic blueprint, Colossal edited the genes of modern wolves to recreate the genetic profile of the dire wolf.

“It marks a major milestone not only for our company, but for science, conservation, and humanity. With the birth of Romulus and Remus, de-extinction is no longer theory—it’s reality. There’s more work ahead, but this moment redefines what’s possible for the planet’s future,” shared the company.