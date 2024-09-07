“She’s Older Than My Mom,” Man Discovers Girlfriend Is 25 Years Older Than Him the Night Before Their Wedding

A guy in Japan dated his girlfriend for seven years without realizing she was 25 years older—he didn’t discover the truth until right before their wedding. Read more about their story inside.

Yoshitaka, 40, and his 65-year-old wife, Aki, have become quite the sensation on YouTube, amassing 18,000 followers who are captivated by their unique love story. The couple's journey began at a Japanese-style bar owned by Aki, where Yoshitaka, freshly divorced and searching for a new beginning, was immediately struck by Aki's mature allure.

The connection was so strong that he couldn’t resist returning to the bar a week later, determined to get to know her better. That decision marked the start of their unexpected and heartwarming relationship, which has since drawn the attention of thousands online.

Yoshitaka opened up, saying, "After talking with her, I found that we both had experienced failed marriages, were raising children alone, and we also shared many common interests." It wasn’t long before they fell in love and became a couple, but despite their growing bond, Aki couldn’t shake her worries. She had always told Yoshitaka that she was 44, and the fear of losing him if he discovered her true age was a constant source of anxiety. Even as their relationship blossomed, Aki was haunted by the thought that the age gap could end everything they had built together.

Thanks to her upbeat personality and great skincare routine, Aki looked much younger than she really was. In reality, Aki was 25 years older than he realized. Even with her youthful appearance, Aki was really anxious about hiding her age. She was afraid Yoshitaka might leave her if he found out the truth, so she tried to drop hints. "I left my passport and insurance card on the table, hoping he would notice," she said. But Yoshitaka kept reminding her to safely put her documents away, completely missing the hints. Her indirect attempts to reveal her age never worked, as he kept focusing on securing her important papers.

When the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level, Aki knew she couldn’t keep her lie going any longer. On the eve of their wedding, she finally confessed her true age to Yoshitaka. Her worries quickly faded when Yoshitaka reassured her, saying, "I don’t mind your real age at all. It doesn’t matter." He added, "What matters is why you didn’t tell me sooner so you wouldn’t have had to worry all this time." After their wedding, Aki and Yoshitaka left their jobs to travel across Japan in a campervan. Now, they run an online air conditioner cleaning business and share their daily adventures on YouTube.

Aki has pointed out that Japanese society still holds prejudices against relationships where the woman is significantly older. "Older men can proudly show off their young and beautiful wives, but women who are older than their partners often hesitate to share their relationships with others," she said. She believes that true love should be celebrated in all its forms, stating, "We should accept various forms of couples." Their story has resonated on social media, with one person commenting, "Aki is older than my mom, but she looks even younger than me."