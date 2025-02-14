15 Family Photos That Prove Genes Have a Favorite Template

Imagine having such a great face that your genes decide to duplicate it. Well, here are 15 families where the genes are so incredibly persistent that you don't have to glance twice at them to know that they're related. These photos prove that these families' genes are miraculously capable of producing the exact same face, decades later. But honestly, if it looked good the first time, why waste a good face?

1. My grandfather in1945, and me in 2022.

© jctheclemente/Reddit Flora 13 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow1 - - Reply

It’s like in a movie; they have a portrait of an ancestor on the wall, and it’s clearly just the actor in older fashions. Robert_Baratheon__ / Reddit

2. She’s her paternal grandma’s twin.

3. I’ve been told a lot that I look identical to my great-grandma.

Nice try, time traveller. Head_Patience7136/Reddit

4. When you pick up grandpa's picture and see yourself staring back.

5. “My grandmother at thirteen and me at seventeen. It’s weird to know exactly what you’ll look like when you’re eighty.”

6. "Pictures of my late mother and my oldest daughter. Genetics is crazy."

7. Spitting image of gorgeous grandma

8. “My great grandmother in 1892 vs. a modern me.”

9. “Here’s my mom in 1998 at 22 and here’s me at 20!”

10. "My daughter and wife. Not sure that I contributed anything genetically."

11. “Myself and great grandpa”

12. "Me in maybe 1998 and my 2-year-old niece in 2024"

13. “My lovely paternal grandmother and myself”

14. "Dad and me juuust about the same age, some 30 years apart"

15. Mom, (right) and daughter, (left), both at 4 years old.