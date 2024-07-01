99-Year-Old Man Divorces Wife Over 1940s Affair (Story of the Decade)

As they neared their golden years, you might expect most older couples to avoid drama. But not this strong-willed 99-year-old man. He insisted on divorcing his wife of 77 years after uncovering a decades-old affair. Let’s learn more about their story.

While this may sound romantic, it certainly wasn’t for the husband.

In 2011, an Italian man, Antonio C., aged 99, made headlines with a surprising discovery about his wife, Rosa C. Just before Christmas, Antonio found out that Rosa had been keeping love letters from an old flame from the 1940s a secret.

When he confronted her, Rosa confessed to having had an affair over 60 years ago. This revelation was a turning point for Antonio, who decided to end their 77-year-long marriage by demanding a divorce. The couple had five children, a dozen grandchildren, and even a great-grandchild, as per local reports.

The letters were written by Rosa to her lover during a secret relationship in the 1940s, according to court documents released in Rome.

Rosa tried to convince Antonio that they should stay together, since they had been together for most of their lives. But Antonio wasn’t convinced and went ahead to file for divorce. The love letters were found in an old chest of drawers, and this discovery seemed to be the final straw in their rocky relationship, which had been shaky for years.

This story has been circulating on social media, sparking discussions among users. Many expressed sympathy for the elderly man, understanding that he must have been deeply hurt, despite the affair happening so long ago. The Italian media attributed the bitter breakup to the couple’s southern backgrounds — Antonio is originally from Olbia in Sardinia, while Rosa was born in Naples.

Antonio and Rosa first met back in the 1930s when Antonio was a young officer stationed in Naples. They fell in love and got married, starting a long journey together that lasted almost eighty years. Despite some tough times, like a short break they took, they stayed together until Antonio found out about Rosa’s old love letters.

Antonio and Rosa unintentionally become the oldest couple to divorce.

Their story has similarities to another elderly couple, Bertie and Jessie Wood. They were from the UK and made headlines when they decided to get divorced at the age of 98, just a couple of years before turning 100.

Bertie and Jessie Wood, both aged 98, gained attention when they decided to end their 36-year-long marriage, marking them as the oldest divorcees at the time. Their decision was notable not only due to their age but also because of the longevity of their union. Having tied the knot in 1972 in Elstree, Hertfordshire, the couple had spent decades together before their relationship reached its conclusion.

Well, they definitely showed that age is no barrier.

Despite their advanced age, the decision to part ways highlighted that the complexities of human relationships are not bound by age. Their story served as a reminder that life’s journey continues to unfold and evolve even in the twilight years. While their divorce may have been unexpected to some, it underscored the individuality and autonomy that persists regardless of age. This inspires reflection on the nature of love, commitment, and personal fulfillment in later life stages.